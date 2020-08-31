Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market was valued US$ 13.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that use an air pump to suck up dirt and dust from floors and other surfaces. The major driving factor of the global household vacuum cleaners market is improved living standards, concerns towards hygiene & cleanliness, rising trend for dual-income families and limited time for domestic chores. Additionally, Economies of scale reduce selling price boosts market growth.

However, rising energy consumption and the price of electricity is expected to hinder household vacuum cleaners industry growth over the forecast period. The failure of household vacuum cleaners devices to efficiently clean complex structure is also likely to restrain growth. As well, the Challenges of the global household vacuum cleaners market is increasing competition from alternative technology products like floor scrubbers and polishers.

In terms of product, central products are easier to use and cause low noise. However, they take a large storage space and require professional installation. Robotic vacuum cleaners are more expensive than other available products. These are automated and require the least manual guidance robotic vacuum cleaners have several innovative features to make cleaning a hassle-free process, including sweeping brushes, acoustic sensors, automated mapping, and self-charging capabilities. Limited time availability for residential cleaning activity is expected to drive demand over the forecast period. Robotic cleaners are also equipped with security features to alert people about fire or intrusion.

Based on the distribution channel, the online sale of household appliances is increased attributable to convenience, comfort, and variety offered. Moreover, the availability of products at reasonable prices attracts customers towards e-commerce. The sale of vacuum cleaners via online mode is moderate nowadays.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific household vacuum cleaners market is expected to witness growth on account of increasing health awareness and a rise in disposable income. Also, the North America vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow at a significant rate because of the popularity of bag-less and multi-surface products. Europe’s household vacuum cleaners market is estimated to witness growth due to decreasing lifetime of products and increasing new as well as replacement demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market:

by Product Type:

• Upright

• Canister

• Central

• Robotic

• Drum

• Wet & dry

by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenient Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online or E-Commerce

by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players

• Bissell Inc.

• Dyson Ltd.

• Electrolux AB

• Eureka Forbes

• Haier Group Corporation

• HausVac Inc.

• iRobot Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Miele &Cie KG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Oreck Corporation

• BLACK&DECKER Inc.

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

