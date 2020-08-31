Global Snack Pellets Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Form, Technique, Flavour and Geography

Global Snack Pellets Market was valued US$ 2.13 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.58 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during a forecast period.

Snack pellets are non-expanded products. These non-expanded products are commonly processed like frying and hot air baking to change them into finished and expanded snacks.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27032

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for readymade and convenience foods, an upsurge innovation in food extrusion processes and expansion of retail landscape in developing countries across the globe are expected to drive the growth in the global snack pellets market. Furthermore, High acrylamide content in snack foods and increasing health problems concerning with the greater consumption of processed potato snacks are limiting the growth in the global snack pellets market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global snack pellets market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the g global snack pellets market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The potato segment is projected to dominate the snack pellets market. Potato starch is the extensively used ingredient in the production of snack pellets. The potato is used to obtain extruded snacks with the desired texture and properties in the rice meal. Potato-based snack pellets are generally consumed owing to its long shelf-life, low-cost transport, simple availability, and storage convenience. It also delivers high bulk density, numerous flavours, and choices for consumers of all age groups.

Twin-screw extruders are projected to share significant growth in the global snack pellets market. These extruders are consist of two intermeshing and co-rotating screws, which are fixed on splined shafts in a closed barrel. This extruder offers many advantages over single-screw extruders. Twin-screw extruders include numerous possible configurations for preparation of the altered shapes of snack pellets with the help of counter-rotating screws over the single-screw extruders. These extruders have advantages, which includes extrusion of heat-sensitive products, fast mixing characteristics, and condensed volatilization of flavours.

North America is estimated to lead the global snack pellets market. The leading position in the market is accredited to wide range availability of raw materials and the presence of a strong food processing industry. The growing demand of the ready to eat snacks owing to a busier lifestyle among the consumers with the enhanced taste, ingredients, and the flavour is the primary driver of the snack pellets market in this region. The global market for the snack pellets is growing rapidly owing to a great variety of products in terms of shapes, textures, colours and flavours.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27032

Scope of the Report for Global Snack Pellets Market

Global Snack Pellets Market, By Type

• Potato

• Corn

• Rice

• Tapioca

• Multigrain

Global Snack Pellets Market, By Form

• Laminated

• Tridimensional

• Die-face

• Gelatinized

Global Snack Pellets Market, By Technique

• Twin-screw extruder

• Single-screw extruder

Global Snack Pellets Market, By Flavour

• Plain

• Flavored

• Nutritional

Global Snack Pellets Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Limagrain Cereales Ingredients

• Liven S.A.

• Grupo Michel

• Leng-Dor

• Pellsnack Products

• J. R. Short Milling

• Noble Agro Food

• Bach Snacks

• Mafin

• LE Caselle

• Van Marcke Foods

• Akkel Group

• Dalmaza Food Industries Company

• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG,

• Pasta Foods Ltd.

• Classic Foods Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Snack Pellets Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Snack Pellets Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Snack Pellets Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Snack Pellets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Snack Pellets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Snack Pellets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Snack Pellets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Snack Pellets by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Snack Pellets Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Snack Pellets Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Snack Pellets Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Snack Pellets Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-snack-pellets-market/27032/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com