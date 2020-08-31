Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Material, Application, and Region.

The global ceramic armor materials market was valued US$ 1.50 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 3.12 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Advancement in manufacturing process of defensive vehicles considered as supportive market for the growth of ceramic armor materials market. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market is driven by increasing turbulences across numerous regions, resulting in high demand advanced protection system in force sector as terrorist activities, border clashes, are growing that is generating the need for advanced defense systems for soldiers as well as combat vehicles expected to boost the market demand during estimated years. Attention and bending interest of the government globally on replacement of military vehicles with ceramic armored vehicles and growing expenditure on developing defense is another factor fulling the market demand. Further application of ceramic is engaged in textile industries owing to properties like protection against several unwanted situations like attack from outside, resistance against environmental attack and others resulting in high demand for protection textile, as ceramic armor is fulfilling all the needs expected to run the market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the low manufacturing cost of ballistic ceramic materials, for instance alumina, making it popular in production of automobiles, while silicon carbide is mainly utilized to defend vehicles counter to large projectiles.

The ceramic armor market is likely to observe crucial inventions during estimated years owing to escalating attention of producers on conniving body armor with improved landscapes like lethality, sustainability, mobility and survivability as ceramic armor owns such characteristics which will further fuel the market demand.

However, boundaries related with detailing and deficiency of skilled professionals are some of the factors that hamper the global armor ceramic market growth.

Ceramic Armor Materials Market Segment analysis:

By Application segment, defense armor sub segment is expected to dominate the ceramic armor materials market during the forecast years. Gigantic growth in defensive automobile industry with huge production will necessitate this technology and is supposed to have a positive impact on the ceramic armor market over the forecast period. Defense assistances are directing on augmenting their proficiency result of growing cross – border uncertainty and battle – like circumstances. Advancements in missiles and defense systems are prominent to augment demand for proficient solutions. Moreover; upsurge in awareness about the new technology amongst the population is attracting the vendors to invest by which it is generating various opportunity for ceramic armor materials market to grow in near future. Virtually, 45% of market is acquired by defense armor segment.

Ceramic Armor Materials Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the ceramic armor materials market with an expected growth at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Advancement in military and defense technology in North America especially in the U.S. and Canada is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, presence of numerous ceramic armor companies in North America is propelling the market growth than other regions. In 2019, approximately 40% of market is acquired by North America region and expected to grow constantly in future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Ceramic Armor Materials Market

Global Ceramic Armor Materials market, By Materials

• Ceramic Matrix Composite

• Aluminum Nitride

• Boron Carbide

• Silicon Carbide

• Titanium Boride

• Alumina

• Others

Global Ceramic Armor Materials market, By Application

• Aircraft Armor

• Defense Armor

• Marine Armor

• Body Armor

Global Ceramic Armor Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Ceramic Armor Materials Market,

• Saint Gobain Ceramics & Plastics

• KDH Defense Systems, Inc

• M Cubed Technologies

• Point Blank Enterprises

• Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

• The 3M Company

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V

• Saint-Gobain

• CoorsTek

• Ceradyne Inc

• Olbo & Mehler

• ArmorWorks

• CeramTec

• Ceradyne

• SAAB AB

• CoorsTek Inc

• Safariland LLC

