Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Mounting Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

A strain gauge is a sensor, its resistance differs with applied force. It is mostly used in printing, mining, and oil & gas sectors, and thus has a high demand in the market. Strain gauge sensors are used for testing objects with the weight level up to one ton. The strain gage is used to measure an object so that the sensing element may extend or reduce according to the measuring object. Usually, a copper-nickel alloy foil is the main component in the strain gauge sensor. There is a number of strains measuring methods like optical, mechanical, and electrical methods.

Strain gauge sensors are classified into metal strain gauge sensors and semiconductor strain gauge sensors. Globally, the revenue share is 87.60% and 12.37% respectively in 2016. The key brands are present in the USA, Japan, and Europe. The market share of Vishay, HBM, Zemic are 8.1%, 7.25%, and 5.24% respectively in 2016 which are the main manufacturing companies in the market.

There are a number of technical complexities in designing and installation which can hamper the growth of the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. North America is a leading market for strain gauge sensors in terms of revenue, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Growing demand for less cost and trustworthy gas sensors is driving the market for strain gauge sensors in North America. China is leading the strain gauge sensors market in the Asia Pacific, due to technological developments in the country. The growth in construction and manufacturing sectors in the Middle East &Africa has lead to good growth in the strain gauge sensors market and South America is expected to give essential growth in the strain gauge sensors markets in the upcoming years as well.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Type

• Mechanical strain gauge sensors

• Electrical strain gauge sensors

• Piezoelectric strain gauge sensors

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Mounting Type

• Bounded strain gauges

• Unbounded strain gauges

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By End-User

• Measurement and Test applications

• Defense & aerospace

• Healthcare

• Automotive

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market

• HBM (Germany)

• Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Vishay Inter technology, Inc. (U.S)

• ATI Industrial Automation (U.S.)

• OMEGA Engineering (U.S.)

• Piezo-Metrics Inc. (U.S.)

• FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• The Crane Group of Companies (U.S.)

• ABB Group (Switzerland)

