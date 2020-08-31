Ammunition Handling System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Platform, Weapon Type, Component, Feeding Mechanism, Mode of Operation and Region.

Ammunition Handling System Market was valued at 2.14 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Ammunition is the things, that used to fire or attack the opponent, things or materials. A system intended to handle such ammunitions are called as Ammunition Handling System Market. Growing demand for automatic Ammunition Handling System Market and increasing modernization programs in numerous countries across the world are some of the major factors driving the growth of Ammunition Handling System Market.

By mode of operation, Ammunition Handling System Market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is projected to lead the ammunition handling system market from 2016 to 2024. Automated ammunition handling systems give working reliability and ease in automatic handling of rounds. Ammunition Handling System Market also help improve the firepower of weapon systems. Ammunition handling systems placed on a platform protects troops from direct enemy fire, due to automated operations of weapon systems.

By geography, Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to lead Ammunition Handling System Market in 2016. APAC countries as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Pakistan have increased their defense expenditure to obtain advanced combat systems for strengthening their warfare abilities further boosting the market demand for Ammunition Handling System Market. China and India are measured to be key markets for Ammunition Handling System Market in Asia Pacific region.

Ammunition Handling System Market2

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Ammunition Handling System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report also helps in understanding Ammunition Handling System Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ammunition Handling System Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ammunition Handling System Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players Analysed in the Ammunition Handling System Market:

• BAE Systems

• Calzoni

• Curtiss-Wright

• Dillon Aero

• General Dynamics

• GSI International

• Mcnally Industries

• Moog

• Nobles Worldwide

• Standard Armament

• Thales Group

• Meggitt Defense Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Lockheed Martin

• Boeing

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman

• Airbus Group

• Huntington Ingalls

The Scope of the Ammunition Handling System Market:

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Platform

• Land

o Artillery

o Infantry

o Others (Air Defense Platform, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Handheld)

• Naval

o Carrier Battle Ground Ships

o Coastal/Littoral Ships

o Airborne

• Fighter Aircraft

o Helicopters

o Combat Support Aircraft

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Weapon Type

• Cannons

o Automatic

o Semi-Automatic

• Gatling Guns

o Automatic

o Semi-Automatic

• Main Guns

o Automatic

o Semi-Automatic

• Machine Guns

o Automatic

o Semi-Automatic

• Launchers

o Automatic

o Semi-Automatic

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Component

• Loading Systems

• Drive Assembly

• Ammunition Storage Units

• Auxiliary Power Units

• Other Components

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Feeding Mechanism

• Linked

• Link Less

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Mode of Operation

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Ammunition Handling System Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

