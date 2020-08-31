Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Pack Type, by Antimicrobial Agents, by Technology, End-User, and Region

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market was valued at US$ 7.79 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.66% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Antimicrobial Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Antimicrobial Packaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of end-user, food & beverages segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global antimicrobial packaging market during the forecast period owing to growing consumer demand for food items that are fresh, minimally processed, and preservative-free. Increasing concerns regarding food quality and safe products, which is surges the consumption of antimicrobial packaging across the globe. In terms of technology, controlled release packaging technology is anticipated to drive the global antimicrobial packaging market growth in the future.

Based on the material type, paperboard is expected to hold the largest share in the global antimicrobial packaging market during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns regarding environment among consumers across the globe. Various governments are banning usage of plastic is boosting the demand for biodegradable packaging solutions, which is driving the global antimicrobial packaging market growth. The plastics segment is anticipated to drive the global antimicrobial packaging market growth during the forecast period as it has features such as cost-efficiency and availability.

Increasing concern among consumers about keeping good health and hygiene, which is driving the antimicrobial packaging market growth in a positive way across the globe. Growing demand for confectionery & bakery products, which is projected to fuel the global antimicrobial packaging market growth in the forecast period.

In addition, the surge in disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing consciousness regarding health & fitness among consumers across the globe is expected to propel the global antimicrobial packaging market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in communicable diseases through microorganisms in the food, which is anticipated to fuel the global antimicrobial packaging market growth in a positive way. Lack of proper cold storage around the globe, which is projected to propel the global antimicrobial packaging market growth in the near future. However, cost-effectiveness in the raw material process is some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of the global retail automation market in upcoming years.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global antimicrobial packaging market during the forecast period owing to antimicrobial packaging solutions are widely used in this region. Growing population and increasing industrialization are driving the antimicrobial packaging market growth in a positive way. Rising demand for antimicrobial packaging solutions from various end-use industries such as healthcare and food & beverages, which is propelling the antimicrobial packaging market growth in this region. Europe is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global antimicrobial packaging market during the forecast period as a rise in the consumption of antimicrobial packaging. North America is also expected to boost the global antimicrobial packaging market during the near future due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs in this region.

Scope of the Report Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Plastics

• Biopolymer

• Paperboard

• Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Pack Type

• Bags

• Pouches

• Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Technology

• Controlled Release

• Active

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Antimicrobial Agents

• Organic Acid

• Bacteriocins

• Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by End-User

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care

• Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

• PolyOne Corporation

• Microban

• MicrobeGuard Corporation

• LINPAC Packaging

• BioCote

• Dunmore

• King Plastic Corporation

• OPLON

• Clariant AG

• Mondi group

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

