North America Vertical Farming Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Growing Mechanism, Equipment Type and Geography

North America Vertical Farming Market was valued US$ 892.85 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period

Growing urbanization and persistent rise in population are resulting in the growing demand for food around the globe. Governments are starting greedy the importance of food security for their corresponding nations. Limited arable land availability and land being a comprehensive resource, while the increasing population are driving the growth in the North America Vertical Farming Market. High costs of lighting equipment and incessant maintenance requirement are hampering the growth in the North America Vertical Farming market. The significant growth of Vertical Farming can be attributed to the usage of the technology such as Internet of Things in Vertical Farming. Promptly expanding populace and upsurge in the annual production of crops are boosting the growth in this region. Presence of a large number of project entrepreneur and Research development centers are propel the growth in this region. North America Vertical Farming Market is segmented into growth mechanism, equipment type, and geography. Based on Growth Mechanism, the North America vertical farming market report segments the market into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. Based on Equipment Type, the market report segments the market into Lighting, Building Material, Irrigation Component, Sensor, Climate Control, and Others. Based on Countries, the Vertical Farming market segments the market into US, Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Lighting system segment with the LED is expected to dominate the growth in North America vertical framing market. Lighting system devices use an LED lighting system which produces a dual-band color spectrum and maintains efficiency and low heat dissipation in vertical farming. LED solutions are highly efficient, generating less heat than competitive products, sinking energy consumption and carbon footprint compared with vertical farming averages.

The key players operating in the North America Vertical Farming Marke are AeroFarms, Urban Crops Solutions, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and Green Sense Farms, LLC

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the North America Vertical Farming Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding North America Vertical Farming Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the North America Vertical Farming Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Vertical Farming Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for North America Vertical Farming Market

North America Vertical Farming Market, By Growing Mechanism

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

North America Vertical Farming Market, By Equipment Type

• Lighting

• Building Material

• Irrigation Component

• Sensor

• Climate Control

• Others

North America Vertical Farming Market, By Geography

• U.S

• Canada

Key Players in North America Vertical Farming Market

• AeroFarms

• Urban Crops Solutions

• Illumitex, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips

• N.V., Sky Green Ltd.

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• American Hydroponics

• Hort Americas

• Agrilution

• Green Sense Farms, LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Vertical Farming Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Vertical Farming Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Vertical Farming Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Vertical Farming by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Vertical Farming Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Vertical Farming Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

