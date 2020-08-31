Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market was valued US$481.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The major driving factor that is boosting the global Beauty & personal care products market, rising awareness about importance of maintaining youthful skin and a good appearance and maintain good looks amongst the general populace. Need to appear young and overcome effects of aging such as wrinkles especially felt by older people. Thus, their increasing population will increase the growth of the segment. However, an increase in raw material cost and packaging expenses is estimated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market includes Skin Care & Sun Care, Hair Care, Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products, Deodorants & Fragrances, and Others. Further, Distribution Channel classified into Direct Selling, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, E – Commerce, Specialty Stores, and Other. Vegan, Organic, Inorganic are derived under Type segment.

Based on type, the market is categorized into vegan, organic, and inorganic. The organic and vegan products are estimated to the XX% market share of the beauty and personal care products market in 2018. Rising rate of use of harmful chemicals in beauty and personal care products is leading to an increase in the demand for organic and vegan products. Thus the increase the demand for natural and safer materials across the globe is estimated to help the organic and vegan segments to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the beauty and personal care products is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America held the largest market share of XX% in 2018 and it is projected to maintain its prominence in the upcoming period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market:

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Product:

• Skin Care & Sun Care

• Hair Care

• Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products

• Deodorants & Fragrances

• Others

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Selling

• Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

• E – Commerce

• Specialty Stores

• Other

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Type:

• Vegan

• Organic

• Inorganic

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market:

• L’oreal Group

• Unilever

• Beiersdorf AG

• Mary Kay

• Avon

• Kao Corporation

• Revlon

• The Estée Lauder Companies

• L’occitane International S.A

• Procter & Gamble

• Coty Inc

• Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

• LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

• Shiseido

