Global Edible Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Material Type, End-user, and Region

Global Edible Packaging Market was valued at US$ 527 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 761 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Edible Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Edible Packaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end-user, food & beverages is expected to hold the largest share in the global edible packaging market during the forecast period due to increasing population coupled with rising demand for food products across the globe. In addition, the growing consumption of packed products coupled with rising living standards of the consumers across the globe, which is estimated to fuel the global edible packaging market growth in the forecast period. Pharmaceutical segment is expected to drive the global edible packaging market growth in the forecast period owing to the rising expansion of this industry across the globe.

On the basis of material type, lipid segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global editable packaging market during the forecast period as it is an excellent barrier of oxygen and water vapor and prevents the food products from contamination. Protein film segment is also anticipated to fuel the global editable packaging market growth in the forecast period. Protein film has features such as high immunity and proper functioning of the human body coupled with improvement in energy levels in humans, which is propelling the market growth in a positive way.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of editable packaging such as it provides helps in reducing waste coupled with rising concerns regarding product safety, which is expected to drive the global edible packaging market growth in the forecast period. The rise in the consumption of processed food among consumers across the globe, which is boosting the global edible packaging market growth in a positive way. Growing investments in R&D by manufacturers is expected to boost the global edible packaging market growth in the forecast period.

Moreover, the rise in demand for the food as the population is increased around globally coupled with increased disposable incomes of middle-class population among developing countries, which is estimated to surge the global edible packaging market growth in a positive way. Rising technological advancements in packaging solutions are also fueling market growth across the globe. However, the high cost of packaging solution is expected to hamper the global edible packaging market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global edible packaging market during the forecast period as increased demand for the packaged food products among consumers in this region. The US is estimated to drive the global edible packaging market growth in the near future owing to the large consumer base in this country. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global edible packaging market during the forecast period owing to rising globalization and industrialization in developing countries such as India and China. The growth in demand for the packed food products among consumers in this region, which is anticipated to boom the global edible packaging market growth in the forecast period.

