Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.70 % during a forecast period.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Dynamics:

Many licensed sports merchandisers are focusing on the adoption of the license agreement to sell sports merchandise, which incorporates copyrighted material.The global licensed sports merchandise industry is expected to grow at a XX % rate during the forecast period. An Increase in fitness activities across the globe is one of the key drivers in the global licensed sports merchandise market. Active participation in the camping and outdoor activities by numerous individuals is expected to contribute to the significant share in the global licensed sports merchandise market. Additionally, the launching of licensed merchandise products by different sports players is one of the strategies, which is used by the prominent key players to increase the sales of licensed sports merchandise. For instance, The Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has launched the brand WROGN, which offers fashion and sports enthusiasts in India.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and the availability of counterfeit products are expected to hamper the growth in the global licensed sports merchandise market. Additionally, the strict government regulations for the procurement of leather are expected to hamper the growth of the global licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

Sports apparel is expected to contribute the US $ XX Mn share in the global licensed sports merchandise market. An increase in demand for sports leisure apparel like Athleisure outfits from developed and developing economies is expected to drive the market growth. The demand for sports apparel is increasing because the apparel is designed in a way, which delivers comfort and agility at the time of the performance of the physical movements. Key players in the market are focusing on product innovations and enhancements in the design and quality of sports apparel outfits, which will offer a breathable, lightweight, and waterproof feature to the consumer. Additionally, the sport product endorsements by celebrities and popular sports players are expected to boost the sales of sports products.

The rise in penetration of the Internet and acceptance of e-commerce as a secure and viable substitute to traditional methods of marketing is expected to increase the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in developing countries like India and China. Additionally, an increase in the number of e-commerce and fashion websites is expected to set key opportunities for the growth of the global licensed sports merchandise market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026). The growth in the market is attributed to the growth in sports league activities across the region. The rise in the interest of the young population across the developing economies like China and India towards the international and national league for the merchandise of ball, helmet, mags in the influence of their supporting team is expected to drive the growth in the licensed sports merchandise market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, By Product Type

• Sports Apparel

• Sports Footwear

• Sports Accessories and Toys

• Video Games

• Domestic and Housewares

• Others

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

• Offline Distribution Channel

o Department Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Others

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

• G-III Apparel Group

• Fanatics

• Adidas AG

• Under Armour

• ANTA

• Nike Inc.

• Newell Brands

• New Era Cap

• Prada

• Puma

• Quicksilver

• VF Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Co

• DICK’s Sporting Goods Inc.

• eBay Enterprise

• Everlast Worldwide

• Hanesbrands

• Knights Apparel

• Li Ning

