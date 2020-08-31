Global Caps and Closures Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Raw Material, Product Type, Application and Region

Global Caps and Closures Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6 % during a forecast period.

Caps and closures are playing a vital role in the packaging industry, which helps in the process of the extended shelf life of the product.An increase in the consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovations in the packaging industries and rapid expansion of the end-user industries across the developing countries are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global caps and closures market. Additionally, technological innovations, an introduction of the glass and plastic food containers as a substitute for the metal container are increasing the demand for caps and closures for consumer products and industrial applications.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the fluctuation in the cost of raw materials is the key restraint factor, which is expected to limits the growth of the global caps and closures market. Unstable cost of raw material like terephthalate, polypropylene (PP), polycarbonate, aluminum, and steel in caps and closure manufacturing are affecting the growth of the global caps and closures market.

The plastic caps and closures are expected to share XX Mn in the global caps and closures market. The manufacturing industries are depending heavily on the plastic caps and closures, as they offer a cost-effective sealing solution, which is expected to increase the demand for plastic caps and closures. The rise in demand for bottled water from the end-user industries like food and beverage industry and healthcare industry and concern towards product quality and safety are driving the growth in the market.

The beverage industry is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in demand for beverage products like bottled water and beer are expected to drive the growth in the global caps and closures market. Additionally, growth in the popularity for beverages like packaged juices, alcoholic drinks, and energy drinks is driving growth in the market. The rise in demand for effective packaging to enable the extended shelf life of beverages is expected to increase the demand for the caps and closures.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global caps and closures market. An increase in demand for canned foods among the population across the region is expected to contribute to the US$ XX Mn share in the global caps and closures market. With the growth in the purchasing power and enhancing living standards, the consumers are spending more on packaged products and convenient foods, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Caps and Closures Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Caps and Closures Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Caps and Closures Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Caps and Closures Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Caps and Closures Market

Global Caps and Closures Market, By Raw Material

• Plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, and polystyrene)

• Metal (Aluminum and steel)

• Others

Global Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type

• Screw-on Caps

• Dispensing Caps

Global Caps and Closures Market, By Application

• Beverage industry (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

• Healthcare industry

• Food industry

• Cosmetics & toiletries

• Others (chemical and automotive industry)

Global Caps and Closures Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Caps and Closures Market

• Airlite Plastics

• Albéa Group

• CLARCOR Incorporated

• Cobra Plastics

• Comar Incorporated

• Crown Holdings

• Dätwyler Holding

• Global Closure Systems

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Jarden Corporation

• MeadWestvaco Corporation

• Mold-Rite Plastics

• Noël Group

• Phoenix Closures

• Amcor Limited

• AptarGroup Incorporated

• BERICAP Holding

• Berry Plastics

• Blackhawk Molding

• Centor

• Dayton Systems

• Drug Plastics and Glass

• PolyChem Alloy

• Rexam plc

• Reynolds Group

• Saint-Gobain

• Scholle Corporation

• Silgan Holdings

• Tecnocap SpA

• Tetra Laval International

• TriMas Corporation

• Weener Plastik

• West Pharmaceutical Services

