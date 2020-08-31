Global Disposal Cup Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product Type, Material, End User,Application and Geography



Global Disposal Cup Market was valued US$ 14.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.Global Disposal Cup Market, By Product TypeA disposable cup is a used for beverage packaging and beverage serving in hotels, restaurants, commercial places and at homes. Disposable cups offers features such as recyclability, lightweight. These cups are capable of holding both hot and cold beverage products which have demand in food and beverages industries.

Increasing consumer preferences, coupled with growing consumption of fast foods and on-the-go beverages in the world is booming the growth of global disposable cups market. Growing awareness of hygienic products also fuels the growth of the global disposable cups market. Low cost of disposable cups and easy availability are becoming popular disposable among food and beverages industries.

Plastic Disposable cups are impacting on the environment is limiting the growth in the disposal cup market.

Paper disposal cup is expected to dominate the significant growth in the global disposal sup market. Paper cups are widely used to serve food and beverages like tea, coffee, soft drinks, etc. Growing awareness about the transfer of diseases and germs while sharing the same containers or mugs has motivated people to opt for paper cups. These cups are used in many countries by consumers owing to its benefits such as it is easy to use, hygienic and eco-friendly.

Increasing awareness of hygienic products is expected to grow demand for the disposable cups.The report provides a detailed overview of the global disposal cup market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period in the global disposable market .The growth can be attributed to population growth and increasing disposable income are some major factors which are expected to make Asia Pacific region to contribute large market share in the global disposable cups market.Growing trend of festival celebration, changing lifestyle, food consumption habit in a developing country such as India is booming the disposal cup market.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global disposal cup market such as Berry Plastics Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Huhtamaki OYJ, Solo Cup Company,HongEr Plastic Manufacture Limited, Zhejiang Hongsu Plastic Co., Ltd., UNHONG Corp., Zhejiang KaiJia Plastics Co., Ltd., and Changsha Yuhao Imports & Exports Co. Ltd., Greiner Packaging GmbH, Genpak LLC, Dart Container Corporation, ConverPack, Eco-Products Inc., Cosmoplast Ind. Co. (LLC) and Churchill Container.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global disposal cup market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Disposal Cup Market

Global Disposal Cup Market, By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

Global Disposal Cup Market, By Product Type

• Printed Disposable Cups

• Non-Printed Disposable Cup

Global Disposal Cup Market, By End User

• Restaurants

• Hotels

• Offices

• Others

Global Disposal Cup Market, By Application

• Hot Beverages

• Ice-creams

• Cold Drinks

• Others

Global Disposal Cup Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Disposal Cup Market

• Eco-Products Inc

• Genpak, LLC

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Greiner Packaging GmbH

• International Paper

• DARTSolo

• Konie Cups

• Huhtamaki

• Koch Industries

• Lollicup USA

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Changsha Yuhao Imports & Exports Co. Ltd.

• Churchill Container

• ConverPack

• Dart Container Corporation

• Kap Cones

• Letica

• Eco-Products

• Swastik Paper Convertors

• Grupo Phoenix

• Hxin

• DEMEI

• JIALE PLASTIC

• Kangbao Paper Cup

• Far East Cup

• Zhongfu

• Xinyu Paper Cup

• Anbao Paper

• JIAZHIBAO

• Huixin

• Haoyuan Cups

• Zhangchiyoudu

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Disposal Cup Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Disposal Cup Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Disposal Cup Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Disposal Cup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Disposal Cup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Disposal Cup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Disposal Cup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Disposal Cup by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Disposal Cup Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Disposal Cup Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Disposal Cup Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

