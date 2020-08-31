Global Plastic Decking Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –byResin Type, Composite Type, Type of Construction, End-User and Region

Global Plastic Decking Market was valued at US$ 3.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.47% during a forecast period.

Growing demand for plastic decking across various end-use industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential is major factor projected to drive the growth of the target market over the next few years. Also, various properties offered by plastic decking such as resistant to humidity and moisture and others are among some factor predictable to support the adoption of these products, which in turn anticipated to drive the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Moreover, plastic decking has an extensive range of application in the various residential sector, which in turn estimated to drive the growth of the target market in the upcoming year. Changing lifestyle and inclination towards the low-maintenance and good quality decks are other key factors expected to drive the growth of the global market over a certain extent. Availability of substitutes and changing price of raw materials are the major restraint of the market.

On the basis of end user, residential buildings segment dominated the market in 2017, as a result of the growing urbanization and changing lifestyle inclined toward low-maintenance and better quality decks in homes. The residential market is driven by the increase in new and existing housing completions. Also, plastic provides better properties for instance superior aesthetics, quality, durability, and low maintenance cost as compared to traditional decking.

In terms of region, North America is the leading market for plastic decking because of the increase in growth of building and construction followed by Europe. The APAC market is projected to register faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to increasing demand from construction and infrastructure development industries in the countries in this region. Additionally, increasing investments by public and private manufacturers in the APAC and growing demand from end-use application industries are key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the APAC market in the next few years.

Many of the key manufacturing companies are involved in plastic decking market globally. In 2017, AZEK building products have launched a new product AZEK Deck Designer Tool to assist homeowners and contractors visualize their dream deck designs. They can then see their design in a variety of high-quality 3D environments and receive a list of necessary tools.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Decking Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Plastic Decking Market.

Scope of the Global Plastic Decking Market

Global Plastic Decking Market, By Resin Type

• High-Density Polyethylene

• Low-Density Polyethylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polypropylene

• Other

Global Plastic Decking Market, By Composite Type

• Capped Composite Decking

• Uncapped Composite Decking

Global Plastic Decking Market, By Type of Construction

• Repairs and Remodeling

• New Decks on Existing Houses

• New Decks on New Houses

Global Plastic Decking Market, By End-User

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Global Plastic Decking Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Plastic Decking Market

• UPM Kymmene Corporation

• Universal Forest Products, Inc.

• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

• Fiberon, LLC

• Azek Building Products, Inc.

• Cardinal Building Products

• Certainteed Corporation

• Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

• Green Bay Decking, LLC

• Tamko Building Products, Inc.

• Ecospace

• London Decking Company

• Timbertech

• TREX

