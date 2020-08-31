Global Sports Protective Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Area of Protection, Application, Distribution channel, and Region

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market was valued US$ 8.12 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

Outdoor sports participation of the youth has been growing over the past decades. Outdoor sports include the risk of injuries related to physical activities. If appropriate measures are not taken, the injuries may be either lethal or permanent disability. It is required to use sports protective equipment as it provides protection against unexpected external impacts and help to prevent lethal injuries. Numerous protective gear manufacturers are sponsoring events at national and international levels to gain competitive advantage along with growing their consumer base. For example, companies, like Adidas was the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. Nike and Under Armour are other reputed companies who were the authorized suppliers at Rio, and Brazil, respectively.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/53058

Drivers & Restraints:

The growing participation of schools and colleges in the sports activities across the globe is the key factor for the growth of the global sports protective equipment market. The surge in participation is because of increasing campaigns by sports governing bodies and professional leagues, like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Western Hockey League (WHL), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB).

Several initiatives commenced by government bodies and key manufacturers across the globe are likely to increase participation in physical activities, with indoor and outdoor games. For instance, the sport for all initiatives undertaken by the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN) aims to instruct all Americans about the benefits related to sports participation. Additionally, prominent manufacturers are concentrating on the development of advanced products so as to meet consumer requirements.

Furthermore, regulations governing younger players are severer, so the demand for sports protective equipment. In accordance with standard guidelines, if players are not wearing suitable equipment, they are removed from the competition. Rule modifications and stringent adherence to rules are expected to reduce the frequency of injuries. According to the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the American Academy of Pediatrics, over 3.5 million children in the U.S. ages 14 and younger get hurt yearly playing sports. Also, sports and recreational activities contribute to around 21% of all traumatic brain injuries among American children.

On the other hand, the availability of low-quality and counterfeit products hampers the growth of the global sports protective equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

The global sports protective equipment market is segmented by Product Type, Area of Protection, Application, Distribution channel, and Region.

According to the head and headgear product segment accounting for the market share of 31.2% in 2018, thanks to increasing professional leagues, for example, the IPL, American Football League, and World Cycling League. Increasing participation in sports in several countries, like India, Africa, and China is expected to provide growth opportunities for the segment in the estimative future.

Region-wise, North America accounting for a 40.0% share of the overall revenue, in 2018. The rising popularity of American football and ice hockey across the globe is a key factor driving the sports protective equipment market in the region. The region has also observed the growth in participation of the sports like ice hockey and lacrosse by around 43.80% and 28.90%, correspondingly. The U.S. held the largest market share of the North America market in 2018, such as popularity of American football and soccer is growing in U.S. and Mexico and owners of the National Football League (NFL) are organizing events at different places in U.S. and Mexico to raise the awareness about sports, which is expected to offer growth opportunities for the sports protective equipment market in the future.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the estimated period, on account of increasing penetration of schools and colleges, together with a rise in sports events, like the World Hockey League and the Indian Premier League, is expected to boost the demand for the sports protective gears in the future. Rising consciousness among parents associated with the benefits of physical activities, including sports, has a beneficial impact on the demand for sports equipment, including protective gear. The rising popularity of football in China, India, and other Asian countries is expected to demand leg protection equipment in the future.

Recent Development:

In May 2019, Adidas declared a partnership with 1climb, a non-profit organization, focused on the installation of climbing walls in Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States, to offer 100,000 kids their first climb in life.

ASICS launched energy-saving shoes METARIDE. This, though not directly, aims to save energy for marathon runners with a technology that delivers better sole comfort.

In Mar 2018, Xeros Technologies acquired Gloves Inc., which provides personal protection equipment cleaning, inspection, and repair services from facilities in the Atlanta and Miami metro areas.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Protective Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/53058

Scope of the Sports Protective Equipment Market

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Product Type

• Helmets & Other Headgear

• Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves

• Protective Eyewear

• Face Protection & Mouth Guards

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Area of Protection

• Head & Face Protective Equipment

• Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment

• Upper Extremity Protective Equipment

• Lower Extremity Protective Equipment

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Application

• Water Sports & Racing

• Ball Games

• Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

• Others

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

• Offline Distribution Channel

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market

• Adidas Ag

• Nike Inc.

• Under Armour, Inc.

• Puma SE

• Amer Sports Corporation

• Asics Corporation

• Vista Outdoor

• Warrior Sports

• BRG Sports

• Xenith

• Shock Doctor (Bregal Partners)

• MIZUNO Corporation

• FRANKLIN SPORTS INC.

• Alpinestars S.p.A.

• Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

• McDavid Inc.

• Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Sports Protective Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Protective Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Sports Protective Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-sports-protective-equipment-market/53058/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com