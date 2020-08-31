Global In-flight Catering Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, Provider, Catering Service Type, Service Type, Airline, Flight, and Region

Global In-flight Catering Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The demand for superior and healthy food in-flight catering services even though traveling is on the increase with the growing frequent flyers in the airline industry around the globe. Regardless of the class of seating in an airline, the opportunities of passengers concerning healthy and nutritious in-flight catering meals are expected to boost the growth of the global in-flight catering services market in the upcoming years.

Healthy, nutritious, and low-calorie meals are among the most demanded by health-conscious passengers throughout their in-flight travel. Their inclination to pay more for premium in-flight catering services is expected to boost the global in-flight catering services market throughout the estimated period.

Additionally, all across the globe, the favored food of flyers is hard to be accommodated on short notice. In-flight catering orders should be placed 48 hours earlier the journey, and 24 hours should be allowable for revisions, which is time-consuming and not flyer friendly, therefore expected to hamper the global in-flight catering services market in the forecast years.

According to the flight type, the long haul segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period. As long hauls are mostly international or long-haul flights, the rising trend of international travel is expected to boost up the segment growth. Airlines flying on international routes are normally long-distance flights whose basic ticket price, consist of several services, like in-flight entertainment, checked luggage, and meals & beverages.

In-Addition to the short-haul segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the future. The main factor driving the growth is the increase in the travel & tourism industry, growth in economic activity, urbanization, and rising consumer inclination for low fare and non-stop carriers. Therefore, there has been an increasing demand for onboard catering services, to better serve customer needs.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region dominated the in-flight catering services market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the estimated period. It is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A rise in international travel and tourism because of the increase in the conventional population and a better lifestyle.

As well, Europe is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period. The region has been observing rising several legacy carriers venturing into the budget bracket, which in order is expected to drive the demand for in-flight catering services in low fare flights.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global In-flight Catering Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global In-flight Catering Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global In-flight Catering Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global In-flight Catering Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global In-flight Catering Services Market

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Type

• Main Course

• Breakfast

• Starters & Platters

• Desserts

• Beverages

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Provider

• Culinary Only Providers

• Culinary & On-board Supplies Providers

• Complete Solution Providers

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Catering Service Type

• In-house

• Outsource

o LCC

o Traditional Airlines

• Hotels

• Small Caterers

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Service Type

• Premium Service

• Economic Service

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Airline

• Low Cost Carriers

• Traditional Airlines

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Flight

• Short Haul

• Long Haul

Global In-flight Catering Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global In-flight Catering Services Market

• ALSG Sky Chefs Inc.

• Frankenberg GmbH

• AAS Catering CO. Ltd.

• Dnata

• Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft

• Flying Food Group

• LLC, Gate Gourmet

• Newrest Group International S.A.S

• SATS Ltd.

