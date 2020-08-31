Self-adhesive labels Market – by Type, Nature, Printing Technology, Application, and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027

Global Self-adhesive labels Market was valued US$ 30.XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 5X.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Introduction:

Self-adhesive labels are a specific type of label that are useful in packaging. These labels are applied on the pack to display the essential information about the product. These are multilayered Self-adhesive labels that typically contain release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material that shows information printed on its surface. The release liner is made up of silicone-coated paper or plastic. Several packaging applications use self-adhesive labels to display information, which promotes awareness about the product’s brand and other important contents such as product description, barcode, track and trace coding, and authentication coding are conveyed using self-adhesive labels.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, self-adhesive labels adds decorative look, which not only provide knowledge about product but fetch customer attention and make brand recognizable. Self-adhesive labels are printed using laser printer and inkjet printer photocopiers. Self-adhesive labels are also popular as pressure sensitive labels as they stick to the surface where pressure is applied.

There are various type of Self-adhesive labels available in the market in different forms, they are differentiated based on nature of their application. On the basis of lifespan of labels, self-adhesive labels are bifurcated into: temporary or removable and permanent. Temporary or removable self-adhesive labels are primarily used for price tags or for advertisement resources. Permanent self-adhesive labels are widely used in electrical and electronic appliances & HVAC, etc. Instead, based on chemical properties of the coating, self-adhesive labels are divided into acrylics, vinyl, polyurethane, epoxy, and elastomers. The appropriate form of self-adhesive labels can be selected based on various aspects such as surface texture, durability and performance, environmental conditions, and size & shape of label.

Self-adhesive labels Market Overview:

Self-adhesive labels can be used in various packaging applications, as they are widely applied in industrial labeling as well as these labels have potential use in food & beverages, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Where, consumer goods is the largest end-user of self-adhesive labels. Beside applications in commercial sector, self-adhesive labels can be used significantly in home purpose packaging as well.

Growth in the e-commerce industry, has fueled growth of the self-adhesive labels market in the recent past and anticipated to keep this trend continue with CAGR of XX.XX%. In terms of revenue, the North America dominated the market for self-adhesive labels in 2018 with US$ XX Mn. Whereas Europe contributes the second largest share of US$ XX Mn in global market. Countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to drive demand for self-adhesive labels in the forecast period, due to various emerging sectors in this region like, IT sector, Telecommunication, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to contribute in growth of the market during the forecast period due to growing industrialization and rising demand for self-adhesive labels in the packaging industry.

Global Self-adhesive labels Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Self-adhesive labels Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Self-adhesive labels Market: By Type

• Release liner

• Linerless

Self-adhesive labels Market: By Nature

• Permanent

• Removable

• Repositionable

Self-adhesive labels Market: By Application

• Food & beverages

• Consumer durables

• Pharmaceuticals

• Home & personal care products

• Retail labels

• Others (labels used on apparels & textiles, industrial lubricants & paints, and gifts)

Self-adhesive labels Market: By Printing Technology

• Digital printing

• Flexography

• Lithography

• Screen printing

• Gravure

• Letterpress

• Offset

This report has been segmented on the basis of type, nature, printing technology, application, and region. The release liner segment is anticipated to be the faster-growing segment in the self-adhesive labels market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed due to their characteristics of easily be cut into any shape. The growth of release liner segment can also be credited to its usage in food & beverages and consumer durables.

The self-adhesive labels also help to specify the quality, source, manufacturing company, weight, expiry, and other details concerning the product and its price of the fruit/vegetable as well as Meat & poultry products, hence the food industry has also created huge demand for labels.

The digital printing segment to be the fastest-growing due to various benefits offered by digital printing, including a high-quality and economical solution for manufacturing, self-adhesive labels along with recycling options. Additionally, digital printing supports quick turnaround time and abundant design options for labels, which provides benefits over analogous methods.

Global Self-adhesive labels Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Consumer awareness is increasing in developing countries of Asia Pacific, who are more concerned and demanding detailed description about the product. Such factors are estimated to fuel demand for self-adhesive labels during the forecast period in this region. Besides, growth in the e-commerce industry in emerging markets of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to drive the self-adhesive labels market during the forecast period.

Global Self-adhesive labels Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Self-adhesive labels Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Self-adhesive labels Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Self-adhesive labels Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Self-adhesive labels Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Self-adhesive labels Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Self-adhesive labels Market, analyzed in the report are:

• 3M Company,

• Americk Systems Labelling,

• Avery Products Corporation,

• Constantia,

• ETIS Slovakia, a.s.,

• Flexibles Group GmbH,

• Müroll GmbH,

• Royston Labels Ltd.,

• S&K LABEL spol.s r.o.,

• SVS Etikety,

• Torraspapel Adestor,

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• Avery Dennison,

• CCL Industries,

• Constantia Flexibles Group,

• UPM-Kymmene,

• Multi-Color Corporation,

• Coveris holdings S.A.,

• Fuji Seal International,

• Huhtamaki,

• LINTEC,

• Torraspapel Adestor

