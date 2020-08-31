Global Yerba Mate Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Form Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Yerba Mate Market was valued at US$ 1.37 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.26% during a forecast period.Global Yerba Mate Market, by Form TypeBased on the form type, powder segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. In terms of application food and beverage, a segment is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period owing to rising usage for tea as it has the caffeine. Also, cosmetic and personal care industry is estimated to boost the market growth owing to it has many benefits for good health. On the basis of a distribution channel, an online segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase. The online platform becomes popular due to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

Yerba mate has antioxidants, which is supported to boost safe system is propelling market growth. Growing demand due to healthful substitute over tea & other energy drink and beneficial as a dietary supplement are surging the market demand. Rising usage of yerba mate for physical and mental health is further driving the market growth across globally. Yerba mate consumption is rising in the cosmetic & personal care industry for hair care and skin care are other driving factors of the market. Rising e-Commerce industry in the cosmetic and personal care industry is also propelling the growth of this market. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other healthcare blogs are increasing awareness about the health, which is boosting the growth of the global yerba mate market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising middle-class population, changing living standards of the consumers, and increasing awareness regarding health. Cosmetic & personal care industry is expected to propel the market demand during the forecast period in this region. Especially India and China countries are surging the market growth in food & beverage and cosmetic & personal care industry owing to rising middle-class population and influence of western lifestyle.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Yerba Mate Market arePure Leaf Naturals, ECOTEAS, Yuyo Drinks Ltd., Playadito, Santo Pipó, LauroRaatz, Aguantadora, Kraus Yerba Mate, CBSe, Romance, Rosamonte, Selecta, La Virginia, Triunfo, Mate Factor, Wisdom Natural, Guyaki, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, and La Tranquera.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Yerba Mate Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-yerba-mate-market/23486/

