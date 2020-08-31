Global Laminated Labels Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Composition, Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Form, Application and Region

Global Laminated Labels Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Laminated labels are labels with a protective layer which are useful for growing their life-expectancy by holding up in adverse conditions for instance moisture, chemicals, solvent, temperatures, and salt spray among others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, varying prices of raw material associated with laminated labels is a major factor estimated to restrain growth of the global market. The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global laminated labels market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

Digital printing segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of its several benefits including the cost-effective way for manufacturing, high-quality laminated labels including recycling options and also for printing images. The digital printing uses ink-jet printing and can attract customers for purchasing the products.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for laminated labels during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization coupled with growing food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other sectors in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of Asia Pacific laminated labels market over the forecast period. China and India are estimated to account for major revenue share, which in turn supports the growth of the global laminated labels market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in the laminated labels market like in September 2018, AstroNova, Inc., a global leader in data visualization technologies, launched Kiaro! QL-120 digital inkjet color label printers. These printer series comes with a high resolution and faster printing speed and marks itself as a powerful tool to produce professional-quality color labels, at a lower cost and less time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Laminated Labels Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Laminated Labels Market.

Scope of the Global Laminated Labels Market

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Composition

• Facestock

• Adhesive

• Release liner

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Ink

• Water-based ink

• UV-curable based ink

• Solvent-based ink

• Hot-melt-based ink

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Technology

• Digital printing

• Flexographic printing

• Gavure printing

• Screen printing

• Lithography printing

• Offset printing

• Letterpress printing

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Form

• Reels

• Sheets

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Application

• Food & beverage

• Consumer durables

• Home & personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail labels

Global Laminated Labels Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Laminated Labels Market

• A3M

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• UPM

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf Company

• Seiko Holdings Corporation

• Laminated labels International

• Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd.

• Polylabel

• Intertronics

• R. Donnelley & Sons Company

• OpSec Security Group Ltd.

• Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd.

• Constania

• FLEXcon Company Inc.

• Torraspapel S.A

• Bemis Company Inc

• Stickythings Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laminated Labels Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laminated Labels Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laminated Labels Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laminated Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laminated Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laminated Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laminated Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laminated Labels by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laminated Labels Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laminated Labels Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laminated Labels Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Laminated Labels Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-laminated-labels-market/34716/

