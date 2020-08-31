Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Outdoor Clothing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Outdoor clothing is mostly used for outdoor activities usually done by the health-conscious people who take part in regular exercising and individuals tending toward sports. People’s active participation in several outdoor activities and rising awareness for fitness have delivered several opportunities for the outdoor clothing market to grow both in versatility and functionality.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42104

The rising consumer health awareness is the major driving factor of the global outdoor clothing market. Also, the hasty growth in product distribution on e-commerce websites is helping the growth of the global outdoor clothing market. On the other hand, the increasing obtainability of counterfeit products at economical prices may restrain the outdoor clothing market globally.

Globally, outdoor activity adoption is increasing among the rising millennial population, then increasing the demand for outdoor clothing. Generally, manufacturers of outdoor clothing have a good opportunity to grow in the unexplored markets for outdoor clothing made from natural fiber. This is evident from the current acquisition of Icebreaker Holdings, Ltd. by VF Corporation in April 2018. Icebreaker Holding manufactures outdoor clothing made from merino wool.

According to the distribution channel, the outdoor clothing market is categorized into the online and offline distribution channels. Offline distribution channels further segmented into large format stores, specialty stores, and individual retailers. While offline stores have been only major reasons for the outdoor clothing market growth, the entry of e-commerce websites has a major role to play in existing years. The ease of convenience in browsing, selecting, and buying options delivered by these e-commerce websites with discounts is driving the online segment. These online stores sell the most recent products that are available in the market at competitive prices and have, thus, become the most chosen distribution channel for buying outdoor clothing for the consumers.

Region-wise, North America is one of the prominent regions for the global outdoor clothing market, thanks to high per capita income and increasing health consciousness of the regional population. The North American consumers’ inclination for quality products is increasing the demand for premium-priced outdoor clothing across the region. Furthermore, the technological developments and the future of inherent gadgets in the clothing are also expected to drive the North American outdoor clothing market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Outdoor Clothing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Outdoor Clothing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Outdoor Clothing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Outdoor Clothing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/42104

Scope of the Global Outdoor Clothing Market

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, By Product Type

• Top Wear

o Shirts & T-Shirts

o Jackets & Hoodies

• Bottom Wear

o Trousers

o Shorts

o Leggings & Tights

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, By Consumer Group

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Large Format Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Individual Retailers

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Outdoor Clothing Market

• Adidas AG

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• VF Corporation

• Hugo Boss AG

• Mizuno Corporation

• Nike Inc.

• PUMA S.E

• Under Armour Inc.

• PATAGONIA, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Outdoor Clothing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Outdoor Clothing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Outdoor Clothing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Outdoor Clothing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-outdoor-clothing-market/42104/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com