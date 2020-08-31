Global Packaging Machinery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –by Type, Technology Type, End Use Industry, and Region

Global Packaging Machinery Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Packaging machinery offers help while packaging supplies before they are shipped for storehouse and delivery networks. It is used in the primary and secondary packaging of food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceutical products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Packaging Machinery Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Packaging Machinery Market.

Based on end-use industry, food & beverages segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global packaging machinery market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for the food and increasing preference towards the packaged food products among the consumers across the globe. In addition, growing food & beverages industries across the globe, increasing economies, and rising export of food products are other driving factors of the global packaging machinery market.

Personal care & cosmetics segment is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global packaging machinery market during the forecast period owing to growing these industries as fashion trend and influence of western culture is increasing across the globe. Moreover, permutation of social media and increasing penetration of internet is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.

On the basis of type, labeling and a coding machine are estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing widely use in various end-use industries such as food & beverages. Form fill and seal machines are expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global packaging machinery market in the forecast period due to the integration of three processes in a single system.

Rising technological developments in a packaging machine, which is propelling the global packaging machinery market growth in the forecast period.

Growing demand for smart packaging from consumers across the globe is anticipated to boost the global packaging machinery market growth during the forecast period. Increasing trends towards the retailing ready packaging, which is estimated to lead the global packaging machinery market growth in the future. Growing preference of consumers towards packaged foods around globally is driving the global packaging machinery market growth.

Packaging machines have various features such as high efficiency and reduced labor cost, which are propelling the market growth across the globe. In addition, packaging machinery is beneficial for various purposes such as sealing, labeling, bag & pouch canning, cartooning, and other applications, which is surging the market growth in a positive way. The rising popularity of e-commerce website is also expected to boost the global packaging machinery market in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global packaging machinery market during the forecast period owing to the presence of major manufacturers. The US is expected to drive the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global packaging machinery market during the forecast period due to rising industrialization in developing countries of this region such as India and China. Growing demand from cosmetic & personal care industry as fashion trends are influencing these industries growth in a positive way. In addition, growing GDP and rising globalization in developing countries are also anticipated to fuel the packaging machinery market growth in a positive way in the Asia Pacific.

The Scope of the Report Packaging Machinery Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by Type

• Form Fill Seal (FFS)

• Wrapping and Bundling

• Labelling and Coding

• Package Closing and Sealing

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by End Use Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by Technology Type

• General Packaging Technology

• MAP Technology

• Vacuum Packaging Technology

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Packaging Machinery Market

• GEA Group

• Illinois Tool Works

• KRONES

• Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

• Aetnagroup S.p.A.

• Barry-Wehmiller

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• Coesia

• Nichrome Packaging Solutions

• Propack Processing and Packaging Systems Inc.

• Serpa Packaging Solutions

• Adelphi Packaging Machinery

• Aetna Group

• B&H Labelling Systems

• Bradman Lake Group

• CKD Group

• Coesia SpA

• Fuji Machinery Company

• Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Packaging Machinery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Packaging Machinery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Packaging Machinery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Packaging Machinery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Packaging Machinery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Packaging Machinery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Packaging Machinery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

