Indian Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Raw Material, and Paper Grade

When we talk about FMCG, the first thought that lingers in our mind are products that are consumed on a daily basis. The increasing disposal income in rural India and low penetration level in rural market are propelling the Indian FMCG sector at an accelerating speed.Apart from this, growing youth population, changing lifestyles, and increasing brand awareness among the consumers are also contributed to the growth of India FMCG sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The focus on agriculture, MSMEs, education, healthcare, infrastructure and tax rebate under the Union Budget 2019-20 is expected to directly impact the FMCG sector. These initiatives are expected to increase the disposable income in the hands of the common people, especially in the rural area, which will be beneficial for the sector.

The FMCG sector is a vital contributor to India’s GDP, being the fourth largest sector in the economy it creates employment for more than 3 Mn people. Its main elements are household care, personal care and food and beverages.The phenomenal growth of the FMCG industry especially in the tier II and tire III cities in India is mostly due to the improvement in the standard of living of the people of such cities and the rise in the level of disposable income.

Over the last few years companies like Dabur, HUL and ITC have managed to change the face of the FMCG industry in India by using cutting edge technology in production and a very strong distribution channel. Companies like Colgate Palmolive and Britannia have also managed to penetrate into the urban areas of the country.

It is observed that with an investment of US$254.50 Mn, Wipro is diversifying and expanding its product range in energy drinks, detergents, and fabric conditioners.

On the other hand, Patanjali will spend US$743.72 Mn in various food parks in Maharashtra, MP, Assam, Andra Pradesh, and UP.It is advisable for the FMCG companies to encash opportunities like increasing consumer income, changing consumer lifestyle, aspiring rural consumer and consistent economic growth by utilizing its strengths.

Based on the product type, Food & beverages sector accounted for the largest share in Indian FMCG market.The changing preferences of the upward middle class families from the urban areas gave importance to food & beverages sector and thus, fuelled the growth in the last few years. India is the world’s second largest producer of food, next only to China, and has the potential of being the largest player in food and agricultural sector. The food processing industry is one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and expected growth.

Accounting for a revenue share of around 45 %, rural segment is a large contributor to the overall revenue generated by the FMCG sector in India. Demand for quality goods and services have been going up in rural areas of India, on the back of improved distribution channels of manufacturing and FMCG companies. Urban segment accounted for a revenue share of 55 % in the overall revenues recorded by FMCG sector in India.

Based on the sales channel, online shopping has become morepopular in recent past. While offline sales comprising kirana stores continues to dominate theshare, being the largest sales channel for overall FMCG retail sales, growth in sales through online shopping trend especially e-commerce is gradually outpacing the growth of FMCG products inoffline trade.Post the announcement of demonetization and implementation of GST, the overallonline trade is expected to grow at even faster rate with e-commerce to be the major driver of thisgrowth. A faster growth in internet userbase, broadband data consumption, and rise insmartphone penetration rate and in digitaltransaction is expected to drive the growthgoing ahead.E-commerce companies like Amazon are strengthening their business in FMCG sector by positioning their platform pantry as front line offering to drive daily product sales. The growing consumer trust and confidence in online buying has helped e-commerce platforms to expand their share in India’s total FMCG retail sales by as much as three times.

Market Drivers

• Rise in Disposable income

• Growing youth population

• Increasing brand awareness

• Evolving customer’s life style

• New Product Launches

• Availability of online channel shop

Market Challenges

• Counterfeiting

• Poor Supply Chain Infrastructure

• Multiple Micro-markets

• Fragmented Retail Landscape

• Limited Cold Chain Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

• Innovative Products

• Premium Products

• Inorganic Growth Strategies for a Wider Footprint

• Low Market Penetration

Market Trends

• E-commerce Penetration Aided by GST and Demonetization

• Aggregator Driven Model in Food

• The Death of Traditional Advertising

Scope of the Indian FMCG Market

Indian FMCG Market, by Product Type

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Household & Personal Care

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Indian FMCG Market, by Demographics

• Urban

• Rural

Indian FMCG Market, by Sales channel

• Online

• Offline

o Retail store

o Distributors

o Wholesalers

Key Players operating in the Indian FMCG Market

• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

• Nestlé India

• Cadbury India

• ITC (Indian Tobacco Company)

• Asian Paints (India)

• Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

• AMUL

• Dabur India

• Britannia Industries

• Marico Industries

• Colgate Palmolive

