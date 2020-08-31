35% CAGR | Impact of Outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Edge Computing Market 2020-2027 |Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The global Edge Computing market to grow from USD 9 billion in 2020 to USD 29 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35% during the forecast period.

The Research Report “Global Edge Computing Market” Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027 to its collection of industry research reports. This is an on-going research which will include all the recent information in the overall market. The market study will include market size and forecast from 2020 to 2027, different market segments, analysis by region, country and a section on key players identified across the value chain in the market.

The scope of the Edge Computing Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors. Geographically, the global market has been segmented into four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Top Profiled Key players: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Aricent Inc.

In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, edge data and edge computing organizations play a vital role on organizations around the world. Technologies like edge computing, IoT, and 5G enable the organization to address risks associated with COVID-19 and customer expectations. Software applications, tele-pharmaceutical programs, and diagnostic devices that use patient data can allow medical professionals to reach out to their patients quickly and efficiently. The number of subscribers to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms has increased dramatically during this pandemic. For e.g. Disney Plus, the famous Disney streaming entertainment platform, hit 50 million subscribers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Edge computing allows streaming services to improve their network performance for end users.

