Global Specialty Paper Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Raw Material, Application, and Region

Global Specialty Paper Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7 % during a forecast period.

Paper is a multipurpose product and has numerous applications in education, communication, information, and packaging. Specialty papers are the papers with properties such as strength, dimensional stability, density, porosity, smoothness, wet strength, and absorptivity. They are produced and designed for a special purpose.

Increasing concern regarding environmental sustainability is boosting use of recycled paper and recycled paper products. Consumption of renewable resource-based materials, lightweight materials, and functional materials for specialty papers is gaining significant traction. The use of those papers can be found in packaging end products, printing invitations and packaging on exterior surface of a variety of items (decor papers) and cardboards. These papers are produced individually or as a regular paper or then changed into specialty paper by covering it with pulp chemicals therefore making it ready for special application.

Increasing urban population, developing economies transforming into colossal markets, and development of food & beverage sector are the major driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. Whereas lack of raw materials, and stringent government rules & regulations are the factors which hamper the market. Big opportunity in Nano technology are to be expected to be the future opportunity to the growth of the specialty paper market.

Sustainable development in specialty paper such as water-based barrier coating and lightweight and special performance coating is on the growth due to constant R&D in the enhancement of specialty paper. As well, high performance composites, biodegradability and Nano-materials are poised to give upsurge to new markets in the foreseen future and will continue to boost global market growth.

Based on Application, the Packaging & Labelling segment accounted for highest market share during the forecast period. There is an increasing usage of sack kraft papers in the construction sector for packaging material. One of the key players, Mondi has already developed high-quality sack kraft paper with high strength and quality. Moreover, the growth in pressure sensitive label market which requires specialty paper will also drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. Printing & writing application segment holds the second-largest share in the specialty paper market, the market tends to gain popularity in the forecast period due to consumers’ increasing preference for wooden sheets and wallpapers for residential as well as commercial interiors.

Geographically, Europe dominated the specialty paper market in 2017. The region is growing in Packaging production for plastic consumption coupled with increasing per capita disposable revenue. Growing awareness between packaging & labelling regarding paper benefits among packaging may promote regional growth during the forecast period. APAC and North America will continue to be the largest markets followed by Europe for Specialty Paper. Europe region contributes approximately 33% of the total specialty paper market in terms of volume.

Scope of Global Specialty Paper Market:

Global Specialty Paper Market, by Type:

• Decor paper

• Release Liner paper

• Packaging paper

• Printing paper

• Others

Global Specialty Paper Market, by Raw Material:

• Pulp

• Fillers & Binders

• Additives & Coatings

• Others

Global Specialty Paper Market, by Application:

• Building & construction

• Industrial

• Packaging & labeling

• Printing & writing

• Others

Global Specialty Paper Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Specialty Paper Market:

• International Paper

• ITC Ltd.

• Stora Enso

• Nippon Paper Group

• Mondi Plc.

• Sappi Ltd

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited

• Verso Corporation

• Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc.

• Domtar Corporation

• Glatfeller

• Sequana

