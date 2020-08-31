Global Dry Shampoo Market -by form, by end user, by distribution channel and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027

Global Dry Shampoo Market was valued US$ 3X.9X Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 6X.9X% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



The Dry Shampoo Introduction:

Extracting oil from the scalp without the use of water is unique selling point of Dry shampoo and it is one of the key element that will drive the growth of the market. Hair Specialists & experts in the field, suggest that regular shampoo use in washing of hair can cause damage, such as hair fall, damaged hair, dandruff and so on. Hair problems are further propelled by a rapidly changing lifestyle, negligence towards personal care, hectic work schedule, and rising pollution. These several factors contributes in the growth of the global dry shampoo market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Global Dry Shampoo Market Overview:

In terms of revenue the dry shampoo market was valued US$ XX.XX Bn in 2019 and anticipated to reach at US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027, such as in recent times there was a shift of consumers towards natural dry shampoo and is expected to grow, thanks to huge attraction & tremendous rise towards natural and organic cosmetic products. Besides, shortage of water has supplemented the growth of the dry shampoo market. The demand for dry shampoo is anticipated to experience noteworthy growth at CAGR of X6.9X % during the forecast period owing to water scarcity seen in many countries globally.

Hair Problems among Women, Hair care concern among Young Population and improving lifestyle are the major drivers for the Dry Shampoo Market.

Demand in the younger population possesses a huge impact on the hair care products market growth. Increasing number of hair related issues among the women population and improving living standards among the working, metropolitans and high class population are expected to contribute to the demand for these products, thereby driving the growth of the global market.

Cost of these shampoos are high than normal and wet shampoo type, but major section of the population also have a tendency to spend a high amount on premium category of personal care & hair care products, thereby increasing the sales revenue in the industry.

Rising product innovations such as addition of organic and natural content by market players has hugely contributed to the growth of industry. Impact of brand promotion, social media advertisements, and e-commerce channels also have supplemented to make product popular and generate demand among consumers. Additionally, number of beauty specialist as well as celebrities, endorse and promotes the usage of particular product, which produces the lucrative opportunity for growth of personal care products in the market.

The Global Dry Shampoo Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9X.X4% and at the value share of US$ XX.XX Bn over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for beauty and natural care products in the region. Increasing demand for imported hair care in the emerging economies like, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and China, is expected to drive the dry shampoo market over the forecast period. In recent past Asia Pacific has witnessed growing awareness among consumers regarding beauty and personal care products. In India, expenditures on personal care products have grown at a rate of 1X5.XX% from 2014 to 2018. Moreover, India is the big hub for retail sales of beauty and personal care, which is likely to grow at a rate of 1X4.XX% over the forecast period, surpassing U.S. retail sales by 2027.

North America held the share of 3X.X6% in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by the end of the forecast period, owing to the hair treatment and hair coloring trend, modern hair styling, in addition the willingness of consumers to spend on personal care products such as shampoo, conditioners and others.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at CAGR 2X.8X%, this can be attributed to an attraction towards personal care products coupled with a rising disposable income. Countries in Middle East represent potential opportunities for dry Shampoo. Some of the countries in this region have huge water scarcity issues which also contributes in the global dry shampoo market and has opportunities to grow further in the forecasted duration.

Global Dry Shampoo Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Dry Shampoo Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region.

The spray form segment accounted for the largest share of 6X.X9 % in 2019. This segment creates demand by its property to apply the product to hair roots and helps to add content and volume to the hair by eliminate residue build up on the hair and scalp. Hence spray segment is expected to reach market value of US$ XX.XX Bn with CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast years.

Powder form is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8X.X3% in forecast period as rising demand for this form due to its aerosol free content is expected to increase the segment growth in dry shampoo market and reach value of US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027. Powder form mixes well with hair and scalp and provides even nourishment to every part of the head than other forms such as spray and foam. This form is more preferred by the consumers who are more concerned about the reaction of chemicals to hair, which drives the market growth.

The Global Dry Shampoo Market by Form

• Spray

• Powder

• Others

The Global Dry Shampoo Market by End User

• Men

• Women

• Children

The Global Dry Shampoo Market by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

The Global Dry Shampoo Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Dry Shampoo Market Competition Landscape & Company Profiles –

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Dry Shampoo Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The major players operating in the Global Dry Shampoo Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Unilever

• Shiseido Company Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Pierre Fabre

• Revlon Inc.

• Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

• New Avon LLC

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• L’Oreal SA

• Henkel AG & Company

• KGaA

• Kao Corporation

• Coty Inc.

