Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Fabric Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

A type of apparel swimwear particularly designed for people engaged in a water-based activity or water sports like swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even relaxation activities such as sun-bathing. It is also used to avoid skin rashes caused because of contact with pool chlorinated water. It is made by different types of fabrics for example polyester, nylon, spandex, and other blended fibers, which provide high elasticity & comfort.

The swimwear contains comfortable dress codes, increasing awareness in body care, social mobility, acceptance of swimming as relaxing leisure for an aging population and better appearance of the textile industry are the major factors boosting the growth of the global swimwear market. The growth of beauty & spa industries and augmented demand for specialty swimwear by women are also driving the swimwear market in the future. Furthermore, increasing health awareness has resulted in the improved sell of the swimwear as people want to expose their bodies. However, technologically advanced world long-term aging demographics, private circumstances in some parts of world & deficiency in others, and cultural, social & religious obstacles are restraining the growth of the global swimwear market.

Based on the fabric type, the main category of swimwear fabrics is polyester and is an account for the largest demand for the swimwear market. Numerous types of swimwear are formulated using polyester to obtain stretching & shrinkage resistance. Also, it’s fast-drying & easily washable characteristics make the demand for this material among the producers. Furthermore, it improves the durability of swimwear, on account of advantages like resistance to wrinkles, scratch, and most chemicals. Accordingly, the incorporation of advanced fabrics in swimwear manufacturing is expected to boost the growth of the global swimwear market.

Region-wise, Europe and the U.S. are expected to be the leading players in the global swimwear market. As well, Asia Pacific region countries such as China are expected to experience quick growth in the estimated period. Because of growth in population, health consciousness, and advanced product outlines are the factors boosting the swimwear market growth. Additionally, an increase in the involvement rate of water sports & fitness among countries like India and China at a domestic level is expected to influence the swimwear market across these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market, By Fabric Type

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Other Synthetics (Neoprene, Cotton, Polybutylene Terephthalate etc.)

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market, By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

• Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

• L Brands, Inc.

• Perry Ellis International. Inc.

• Pentland Group plc.

• Arena Italia S.p.A.

• ASICS America Corporation

• Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

• Wacoal Holdings Corporation

• Hosa International Limited

