Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Function, Process, End-user, and Region

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

Hydrogen peroxide is a very pale blue color that can be used as an oxidizer, bleach, and antiseptic. It can be used as an antimicrobial chemical in gaseous and liquid form to disinfect, preserve, and sterilize numerous applications. It is supplied to the market in the form of aqueous solutions. Currently, China accounts for over 30% market share of global hydrogen peroxide production. The main market players are Zhongneng Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Liuzhou Chemical Group, Jinhe shiye, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, etc. Pulp & paper and chemical industries are the key consumers of the product with a combined market share above 55% in 2018. As well, Kraft pulp is one of the most important pulp types and hydrogen peroxide is used in multi-stage processes for bleaching purpose. In addition, a lower concentration of hydrogen peroxide (3-9%) is used for medical applications and as a bleach for cloth and hair. Higher concentrations (35%, 50%, and 70%) are usually used in paper & pulp, textile, chemical industries, and as a part of rocket fuel.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Rising use of hydrogen peroxide as an oxidizing agent in the chemical industry is expected to support the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in the forecast period, for example, adoption of hydrogen peroxide in the production of propylene oxide. Also, progress in the electronics sector, and pulp & paper industry would be an important chance for producers of hydrogen peroxide, such as the use of the product in the etching of printed circuit boards is accountable for the progress in the electronics sector. Furthermore, it also finds uses in the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater in developed as well as developing economies. Hydrogen peroxide also develops its innovative power in environmental applications such as soil remediation and wastewater purification. In the USA, sewage treatment plants often chlorinate wastewater before channeling it into rivers or lakes. For the past few years, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been promoting the use of alternative methods of water purification. One of them is the treatment of wastewater with Hydrogen peroxide or peracetic acid (PAA). This is an eco-friendly solution, because the only byproducts of these two peroxides are water and acetic acid, which is readily biodegradable.

On the other hand, the future growth of hydrogen peroxide markets could be restricted by severe rules on industrial exposure imposed by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and other regulatory bodies such as REACH, FDA, EPA, etc. As well, inhalation of hydrogen peroxide can further cause irritation to the throat, nose and respiratory tract in individuals which may restrain the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in the current year.

Market Segmentation:

The global hydrogen peroxide market segmented into function, process, end-user, and region. Cosmetics, cleaning agents, microelectronics hydrogen peroxide has been moving innovative applications in chemistry for two centuries. As a supplementary propellant for rockets, this compound of hydrogen and oxygen is now playing a major role in safeguarding greener propulsion in space, such as Evonik is one of the world’s leading producers of hydrogen peroxide. The group can produce over 950,000 metric tons of it annually. Nowadays, hydrogen peroxide is used in a wide variety of areas, like semiconductor production, paper manufacturing, and food technology. Paper production in Eilenburg/Saxony: in the bleaching process, hydrogen peroxide replaces chlorine-based agents that harm the environment.

Region-wise, the hydrogen peroxide market in the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in terms of consumption and production of hydrogen peroxide on a global front and is driven by rising demand from paper & pulp, chemical, and wastewater treatment industries.

In Asia-Pacific, China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. China is the largest electronics and pulp & paper industry nation in the world. Therefore, with growth in the several end-user sectors in the country, the demand for hydrogen peroxide is expected to increase in the forthcoming year.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Function

• Oxidizing

• Bleaching

• Sterilizing

• Propulsion

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Process

• Simple hydrogen peroxide

• Catalytic hydrogen peroxide

• Solution Catalysis

• Packed Column Catalysis

• Advanced Oxidation Processes

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By End-user

• Paper and Pulp

• Chemicals

• Wastewater Treatment

• Mining

• Others (Pharmaceutical, Textiles and Electronics)

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Hydrogen Peroxide Market

• Akzonobel N.V.

• Arkema SA

• Solvay SA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kemira OYJ

• Merck Group

• MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

• National Peroxide Limited

• OCI Chemical Corporation

• TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Zhongneng Chemical

• Luxi Chemical

• Liuzhou Chemical Group

• Jinhe shiye

