Global Cooking Hood Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Structure, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region

Global Cooking Hood Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing need for convenient and easy-to-use kitchen appliances because of lack of spaces in homes, increasing urbanization and change in the consumer preference, attractive marketing strategies and customization options for modular kitchens, and growing demand owing to advanced features such as safety, convenience, and design of the product. However, some factors such as and use of traditional ventilation systems may hamper market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global cooking hood market is expected to showcase the opportunities for instance demand for modular kitchens, the growing popularity of concealed hoods, integration of innovative ideas, for example, decorative cooker hoods with technologically advanced features, and improving lifestyle in emerging countries. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth owing to and environment-related concerns due to the usage of cooking hoods that is direct emission of fumes.

Commercial segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to, an increasing number of restaurants, hotels, and other food service providers. The growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation system market in the Americas is mostly driven by the increasing demand for energy efficient technology. Many manufacturers of commercial kitchen ventilation systems in the region are looking to develop energy-efficient products, for instance, demand control kitchen ventilation systems that consume up to 60% less energy compared to standard commercial kitchen ventilation systems in several food service establishment operations.

Asia Pacific cooking hood market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period followed by Europe. This is owing to rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and inclination towards advanced cooking hoods which comprise of sensors and other associated features are some factors expected to drive the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region.

Several major players operating in the cooking hood market. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux are the leading players in the market. Whirlpool Corporation and trades in home appliances under the Whirlpool brand in India and internationally. The company primarily proposals refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens,& small appliances, as well as air and water purifiers.

A recent development in the global cooking hood market: McDonald’s announced its plans to open more than 1,400 new restaurants in 2016, and the company is aiming at new locations in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Cooking Hood Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cooking Hood Market.

Scope of the Global Cooking Hood Market

Global Cooking Hood Market, by Structure

• Convertible

• Ducted

• Ductless

Global Cooking Hood Market, by End User

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Cooking Hood Market, by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Cooking Hood Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cooking Hood Market

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• AB Electrolux

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• FagorElectrodomsticos

• Vatti Corporation Ltd.

• Thermador Corporation

• Asko Appliances

• Broan, Inc.

• BSH Home Appliances Corporation

• Bekoplc

• Electrolux AB

• Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd.

• Haier Group Corporation

• Hoover Limited

• IFB Industries Limited

• Miele& Cie. KG.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Systemair AB

• ElicaS.p.A.

• Faber S.p.A.

• FalmecS.p.A.

