Global Child Resistant Packaging Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, End-Use, and Region

Global Child Resistant Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of child resistance packaging market are growing urbanization and the increasing awareness among the customers towards the use of better packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of stringent policies regarding the packaging of toxic items and certain household items like medicines, spray products for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, & cleaning products, is further expected to drive child resistance packaging market. However, high production cost and tough testing procedure for child resting package will hinder the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The latest trend that will impact the growth of the global child resistance packaging market is the emergence of biodegradable plastics as a substitute for plastic caps and closure packaging in CRP. Biodegradable caps and closure plastics are easily decomposable by microorganisms, thus reducing the harmful toxic effect they have on the environment when compared with conventional plastics that are more popular in use.

Based on type, special blister packaging segment holds the largest market share because of the excessive usage of special blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Depending upon the end-user, the pharmaceuticals segment witnessed considerable market growth with the rise in high consumption of medicines and drugs by children.

Region-wise, Europe region is dominating the child resistance packaging market, because of the introduction of stringent regulations by the European Union for the implementation of child resistance packaging for several end-user industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals to protect children. The region is also expected to grow further, because of the large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies here.

Amcor, Bemis, Ecobliss are the prominent players operating in the global market for child-resistant packaging. Amcor Rigid Plastics, one of the world’s top manufacturers of inflexible plastic packaging for the food, beverage, spirits, home/personal care, & healthcare industries, has announced the launch of a new child-resistant (CR) closure for ophthalmic packaging. Amcor’s SecurePlus is a two-piece closure which was developed in response to new centralized government regulations that require child-resistant closures for certain drug packaging.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Child Resistant Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Child Resistant Packaging Market.

Scope of the Global Child Resistant Packaging Market

Global Child Resistant Packaging Market, By Type

• Reclosable Packaging

• Non-reclosable Packaging

• Special Blister Packaging

Global Child Resistant Packaging Market, By End-Use

• Personal Care

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Child Resistant Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players Global Child Resistant Packaging Market

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Ecobliss

• Global Closure Systems

• WestRock

• Colbert Packaging

• Kaufman Container

• LeafLocker

• Mold-Rite Plastics

• O. Berk

• Romaco

• Rondo

• Stora Enso

• Sun Grown Packaging

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Berry Global

• Gerresheimer AG

• KushCo Holdings Inc.

• WestRock Company

• Bilcare Limited

• Winpak Ltd.

