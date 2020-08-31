Global Glass Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Application, and Region

Global Glass Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



The rising adoption of glass packaging products in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage industries and also demand for glass in the APAC region for packaging are some of the major drivers in Global Generation Glass Packaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The surging demand for glass packaging solutions, rapid urbanization, and increasing population base in APAC are projected to support the glass packaging market growth in the region. Additionally, the market is anticipated to leverage the consumer sentiment toward the adoption of safer and sustainable products and observer high adoption in industry verticals such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care.

The adoption of substitutes such as plastics and metal cans for packaging and saturation in the Western European glass packaging market are identified as the main factors restraining the growth of glass packaging industry to some extent.

On the basis of application, Alcoholic beverage packaging is projected to contribute significantly to the market growth in the future. Glass is chemically inert, so it does not react with the food, pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, and personal care products. This helps in maintaining the texture and quality of the products, which, sequentially, permits their adoption and contributes to the demand for glass products for packaging purposes.

Geographically, the major market for glass packaging is Asia-Pacific. The alcoholic beverage packaging market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth because of increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks in Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe. The glass packaging market for pharmaceutical packaging will grow in North America and Europe on account of the introduction of new therapies. Likewise in North America, U.S. and Canada are mature markets in food containers. Therefore, food packaging growth is expected to decline in the region in forecast period.

This report provides in depth view of global glass packaging market, considering 2018 as the base year. It provides forecast for the global glass packaging market from 2019 to 2026. The report includes detailed analysis of the global glass packaging market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) from 2019 to 2026. It also comprises numerous tables and graphs that provide detailed explanation of several facts and findings about the global glass packaging market.

Various authenticated sources have been used to refine and provide a complete and accurate research on the glass packaging market. Interviews with main industry leaders were conducted along with secondary research during the course of the study. Several governmental regulations and their effects on glass packaging market were studied in detail.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global glass packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global glass packaging market.

Scope of Global Glass Packaging Market

Global Glass Packaging Market, By Application

• Alcoholic beverages (excluding beer)

• Beer

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others (Including personal care products and chemicals)

Global Glass Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Glass Packaging Market

• Amcor Ltd.

• Ardagh Group

• Bormioli Rocco SpA

• Gerresheimer AG

• Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

• Koa Glass Co. Ltd.

• Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd.

• Owens-Illinois Inc.

• Piramal Glass Limited

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH

• Vetropack Holding AG

• Vidrala SA

• Wiegand-Glas

