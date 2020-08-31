Global Oral Care Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Distribution Channel,and Region

Global Oral Care Market was valued at US$ 28.27 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 50.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.44% during a forecast period.



Global Oral Care Market, by RegionBased on the product type, toothpaste is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to rising usage of toothpaste among all age categories across the globe and various products are available in the market. However, the toothbrush is also expected to hold the largest share in the market as new innovations are increasing such as battery powered toothbrush. On the basis of the distribution channel, consumer store is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to rise in global population will impact on consumer shop or store for a surge of the oral care market.

Major driving factors of the of the market are growing demand for the organic and natural oral product, changing consumer preferences, and increasing technological advancements in a product such as an electronic toothbrush.

Rising consciousness regarding dental and oral health among consumer across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth in forecast year. Moreover, rising improvement in dental products, increasing disposable incomes of consumers, and increasing investment in R&D are other driving factors of the market across globally. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which is influencing the market growth.

In terms of region, Europe has held the largest share in the last decade owing to increased elder age population in this region and innovative products are available in the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing rising awareness regarding health, growing economies, and increasing population in developed and developing countries of this region such as India, China, and Japan. India is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to a rising population of middle-class and growth in affordability of middle-class population.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Oral Care Market areJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sunstar Suisse S.A, Wal-Mart, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Costco, Kroger, and Safeway.

Global Oral Care Market, by Product Type

Global Oral Care Market, by Product Type

• Toothbrush

• Mouthwash

• Toothpaste

• Denture Products

• Dental accessories

Global Oral Care Market, by Distribution Channel

• Pharmacy Store

• Consumer Store

• Online

• Dental Dispensaries

Global Oral Care Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Oral Care Market

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Lion Corporation

• Procter & Gamble

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• High Ridge Brands Co.

• Unilever

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Sunstar Suisse S.A

• Wal-Mart

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Costco

• Kroger

• Safeway

