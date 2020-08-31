Global Personal Care Packaging Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product Type, Primary Material, Packaging Type and Region

Global Personal Care Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 33.2 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the personal care packaging market globally. Growing consumption in the cosmetic product by rising disposable income and frequent demand for personal care products is expected to fuel the global market for personal care packaging. Innovation in the packaging is creating major opportunities within the packaging industry such as lotion pumps or aerosol sprays as it goals to save time and proposal convenience to busy customers, mostly younger generation people.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, Due to stringent government regulations & testing procedures, the cost of the products stimulates to rise. This could hinder the growth of the market for personal care packaging during the forecast period.

The report covers the segments in the personal care packaging market such as product type, primary material, and packaging type. Based on primary material, the plastic segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rigid plastics are light, non-corrosive, and cheap. The flexible plastic is another prominent segment. The paper segment is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period because of increasing environmental awareness levels amongst people.

Regarding product type, the skin care segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Skin care packaging products like bottles, jars, and tubes are driving cosmetics sales. Skin care packaging help customers understand the product, product contents, and dissimilarity from competitor products.

Region-wise, North America dominates the market for personal care packaging in the world owing to the robust manufacturing of cosmetic manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble in the US. Additionally, the personal care packaging market has massive opportunities in the emerging markets of India, China, Brazil, and Russia countries thanks to growing urbanization and high disposable income in region.

Country-wise, In the US, high income levels, along with political & economic stability are fueling the demand for packaging solutions in the country. The higher disposable income and penetration of technology are likely to drive the demand for personal care packaging products in the US.

In recent years, major players in the personal care packaging market have taken various strategic measures, for example, facility expansions and partnerships. March 2019, Gerresheimer growing its production sites in Germany and Belgium. The firm will be giving its latest glass creations for the global market for cosmetics at Beauty world Middle East in Dubai on the Persian Gulf. The glass invention is on the basis of shapes, colors, and effects properties.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Personal Care Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Care Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Personal Care Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal Care Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Personal Care Packaging Market

Global Personal Care Packaging Market, By Primary Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

Global Personal Care Packaging Market, By Product Type

• Baby Care

• Oral Care

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Fragrances

• Bath and Shower

• Sun Care

• Other Product Types

Global Personal Care Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Cans

• Tubes

• Pouches

• Jars

• Other Packaging Types

Global Personal Care Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Personal Care Packaging Market

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Amcor

• Mondi plc

• Sonoco Products Company

• Gerresheimer

• Ardagh Group

• ITC

• Heinz-Glas GmbH

• WestRock Company

• Albea Group

• Koa Glass Co., Ltd.

• Ampac Holding

• Huhtamaki Group

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• American Packaging Corporation

• Coveris

