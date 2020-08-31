Global Automatic Train Control Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027), by Automation, by Service, by Train Type and by Region.

Global Automatic Train Control Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.05 % during a forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Automatic Train Control Market Dynamics:

Mobility is one of the key success factors in the globalized economy. Efficient inter-city, state, and country transport increases competitiveness. Automatic train control (ATC) is a general class of train protection systems for railways that involves a speed control mechanism in response to external inputs. An automatic train control (ATC) system integrates all the vital and non-vital functions that guarantee the safe operation of trains.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing government support through providing funds, for the making of technologically advanced trains, is driving the automatic train control market globally. Furthermore, the rising requirement for pollution reduction & growing demand for safety, high demographic growth, hyper-urbanization, technological advancements for increasing passenger convenience, and emerging trend of smart cities are other essential factors that are driving the global automatic train control market over forecast period.

However, the high initial investments and the necessity for regular maintenance may restrain the growth of the global automatic train control market over the forecast period.

Increasing uptake of autonomous trains in heavily populated Asian economies, such as China and India, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for automatic train control market over forecast period.

Global Automatic Train Control Market Segmentation Analysis:

By train type, the mainline segment expected to exhibit 62% market share over forecast period. Mainline train includes passenger trains and freight trains. These trains are purposely developed for long routes only. With time, mainline trains are also designed with advanced technologies. Most of the railway operators are using ATC for mainline trains, as it helps avoid collision and maintain train routes.

By automation, the GoA 2 segment held 39% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. GoA 2 comprises semi-automation train operations. GoA 2 based systems offer full ATP and ATO, along with a train operator stationed at the control cab. ATO (Automatic Train Control) systems control train movement by commanding train acceleration and deceleration. The movement of the train is supervised by the automatic train control system.

Global Automatic Train Control Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America and MEA& Africa. North America held 37% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to an early adoption of technologies and the globalization of shared services in this region. The strong financial position of this region enables its countries such as U.S and Canada to invest heavily in leading ATC solutions and technologies. North America is followed by APAC and the Europe.

Asia Pacific expected to hold xx% market share of automatic train control market over forecast period. This is because of the higher investments for digital transformation, growing GDP, and increasing implementation of new technologies in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific is interested in rapidly investing in technological advancements. Also, with the rapid deployment of metros in Asian cities, smart city trend, the deployment of ATC solutions will also increase. The high population growth rate in the APAC region has intensified the need for transformation and growth of the existing rail infrastructure.

Global Automatic Train Control Market Competitive Landscape:

Global automatic train control market is highly fragmented and the major players are using various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Major Key players operating in this market are Siemens, Thales, Bombardier, Cisco and Hitachi. For instance, in 2018, Govia Thameslink Railway along with Network Rail and Siemens have deployed ATO solutions in European Train Control System (ETCS), which is deployed on the mainline railway for passenger services. This helped Govia Thameslink Railway manage passenger rail efficiently.

Scope of the Global Automatic Train Control Market

Global Automatic Train Control Market, By Automation

• GoA 1

• GoA 2

• GoA 3

• GoA 4

Global Automatic Train Control Market, By Service

• Consulting

• Integration and Deployment

• Support and Maintenance

Global Automatic Train Control Market, By Train Type

• Urban

o Metro Train

o High-Speed Train

• Mainline

o Passenger Train

o Freight Train

Global Automatic Train Control Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automatic Train Control Market

• Siemens

• Thales

• Bombardier

• Cisco

• Hitachi

• Toshiba

• Alstom

• Tech Mahindra

• WSP

• Kyosan

• Mermec

• Advantech

• Mipro

• Adlink Technology

