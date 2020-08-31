Global Automation Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Testing Type, Services, End-Point Interface, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Global Automation Testing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Automation Testing Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Automation Testing Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Geographically, Global Automation Testing Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Automation Testing Market among other regions in 2016. The asia-pacific market is anticipated to experience the swift growth over the forecast period this is majorly due to the dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in testing activities across multiple verticals in many developing countries in this regions.

The rapid growth in the technological advancements that are exploring opportunities in test automation are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments.

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Defense & Aerospace

• Retail

• Logistics & Transportation

• Telecom & IT

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Automotive

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Automation Testing Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Automation Testing Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Testing Type, Services, End-Point Interface, Organization Size, Vertical, and geography.

• Global Automation Testing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automation Testing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automation Testing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automation Testing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automation Testing market make the report investor’s guide.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Automation Testing Market.

Global Automation Testing Market, by Testing Type

• Non-functional Testing

• Functional Testing

Global Automation Testing Market, by Services

• Planning & Development

• Advisory & Consulting

• Implementation

• Support & Maintenance

• Managed

• Documentation & Training

• On-Premises

• Others

Global Automation Testing Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Automation Testing Market, by Endpoint Interface

• Web

• Desktop

• Mobile

Global Automation Testing Market, by Vertical

Global Automation Testing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automation Testing Market

• IBM

• CA Technologies

• Micro Focus

• Capgemini

• Microsoft

• Tricentis

• Smartbear

• Parasoft

• Cigniti Technologies

• Ranorex

• Testplant

• Sauce Labs

• Applitools

• Afour Technologies

• Invensis Technologies

• QA Mentor

• Testim.Io

• Codoid

• Mobisoft Infotech

• Infostretch

• Thinksys

• Astegic

• Cygnet Infotech

• Qualitykiosk

• Qasource

