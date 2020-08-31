Global AWS Managed Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Service Type and Region

Global AWS Managed Services Market has valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.77 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on service type and region. This report also focuses on the top key players in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global AWS managed services market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global AWS managed services market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed services is a set of services and tools that automate infrastructure management tasks for Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments. The service is aimed at large enterprises that want a basic way to migrate on-premises workloads to the public cloud and then manage those workloads after migration.

Increasing the number of AWS customers and the increasing importance of AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) status are primary growth factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In 2016, AWS launched AWS managed services for global 2000 and Fortune 1000 businesses with an aim to accelerate cloud adoption and develop single vendor competencies needed to move workloads to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

The advisory services segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the consistently evolving cloud market. However, the operational services segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market during the forecast period, because of the heavy need of operational proficiency required for optimal functioning of change management, incident management, access management, patch management, and security management.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America are significant merger and acquisition activities and the expansion of AWS based offerings carried out by leading AWS MS providers in the region. In November 2017, Rackspace, Inc. completed the acquisition of managed hosting and cloud computing services provider Datapipe. Datapipe is a New Jersey, US based managed, hosting, and colocation services provided through private and public clouds.

Scope of Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

• Advisory Services

• Cloud Migration Services

• Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Vendors operating in Global AWS Managed Services Market

• Accenture plc

• DXC Technology Company

• 8K Miles Software Services Ltd.

• Smartronix Inc.

• Reliam LLC

• Microsoft Azure

• Stratalux

• Claranet Group

• Capgemini

• GS Lab

• Cloudnexa

• e-Zest

• Onica

• Cloudreach

• Logicworks

• Slalom LLC.

• Rackspace Inc

