Global Big Data as a Service Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Component, by Deployment Type, Organization Size and by End User.

Global Big Data as a Service Market was valued at USD 11.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report also expects that the total data in the world to grow almost 400% to approximately 35 zettabytes in 2020. The growth in global data represents the total amount of data generated, which may or may not be stored as voice calls or live video. The stored data represents the amount of data in persistent storage in the region specified.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Big Data as a Service Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and is expected to short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Big Data as a Service Market Dynamic’s:

Data is produced and consumed as an intrinsic part of our everyday activities. Information is the key factor that drives the modern world, enabling activities from checking the weather to making complex business decisions based on stock prices. An increasing use of mobile devices and social media platforms contributed significantly to the massive increase in the amount of data produced. Unstructured communication such as instant messages, twitter feeds, GPS data, and user videos generate massive amounts of data every day. These large datasets, popularly known as Big Data, are difficult to manage using traditional computing technologies. The combination of Big Data technologies and cloud computing platforms has led to the emergence of a new category of technology called Big Data as a Service or BDaaS.

An Increasing requirement of structured and unstructured data for analysis which helps the organizations to predict consumer behaviour and grow at rapid space. The demand for data science and predictive analysis is increasing which is driving the growth of big global data as a service market.

Major challenge in Big Data implementations is determining their business value. According to the Maximize Market Research survey, over 56% of the technology leaders are trying to determine how to derive value for Big Data. In the same survey, 29% of the respondents mentioned that setting up and managing the infrastructure to manage Big Data is a major challenge. Organizations are finding it difficult to implement these Big Data technologies effectively due to problems such as lack of available expertise.

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Big Data as a Service Market is segmented by Component, deployment Type, organization Size, end user and by region. By component, solution segment held 61.43% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Data generated in enterprises across industry verticals such as BFSI, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences and eCommerce & Retail is increasing at a rapid rate. This has led to organizations emphasizing on extracting and leveraging insights from the enormous amount of big data generated in various departments to gain a competitive edge. Hence, organizations are adopting BDaaS solutions to collect, store, and analyze the massive volume of data.

By deployment type, the public cloud is expected to hold 38.67% of market share over forecast period as it offers cost-efficiency to its clients. Private cloud is expected to hold 32.31% of market share at a CAGR of 23.54% over forecast period. The private cloud enables organizations to have full control over their systems and data with enhanced security and the hybrid cloud enables organizations to leverage the advantages of both private and public cloud as it offers both cost-efficiency and enhanced security.

Global Big Data as a Service Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, North America held 38.76% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to presence of major market players in this region.

The United States is expected to hold major market share over forecast period as most of the major vendors in the market are US-based and the adoption of Big Data services is very high in the regional discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government sectors. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to hold 27.85% of market share over forecast period. A rising inclination of European companies to leverage advanced technologies, such as advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud is expected to boost the adoption of BDaaS solutions over forecast period.

Global Big Data as a Service Market Competitive Landscape:

The Global Big Data as a Service Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies such as quantum computing, AI, Block-chain, fog computing and edge computing etc. which in turn will help the industry to grow and resulting in boost to the competition too. Report covers in depth analysis of key development, and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Teradata (US), SAS (US), Dell Technologies (US) among others. These players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, expansion, strategic alliances, joint ventures, collaboration, new product launches, diversification, and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Recent Developments in Market

• In October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat Inc. for USD 34 billion. By this acquisition, IBM is set to become the world’s number one hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that may unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses.

• In May 2018, Oracle Corporation signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralizes data science tools, projects, and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Oracle embeds AI and machine learning capabilities across its Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, including big data, analytics, and security operations, to enable digital transformations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Big Data as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Big Data as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Big Data as a Service Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Big Data as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Big Data as a Service Market

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation by Deployment Type:

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation by End User

• BFSI

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• eCommerce and Retail

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Big Data as a Service Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Big Data as a Service Market Key Players

• IBM (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Google (US)

• AWS (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Teradata (US)

• SAS (US)

• Dell Technologies (US)

• HPE (US)

• CenturyLink (US)

• Splunk (US)

• Cloudera (US)

• Salesforce (US)

• Qubole (US)

• GoodData (US)

• Hitachi Vantara (US)

• IRI (US)

• 1010data (US)

• Guavus (US).

