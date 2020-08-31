Global E-Scrap Recycling Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Processed Material, and Region

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Electronic waste (e-waste) usually contains waste computer monitors, motherboards, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, air conditioners, and refrigerators. It is a highly labor-intensive process and goes through different steps for instance picking shed, disassembly, a first size reduction process, a second size reduction process, over-band magnet, non-metallic, metallic components separation, and water separation, etc. Many of the materials used in making electronic devices can be recovered, reused and recycled, including plastic, metals, glass, mercury, printed circuit boards, hard drives, ink and toner cartridges, and batteries.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/45096

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electronics are full of valuable materials including some harmful materials like lead, cadmium, beryllium, or brominated flame-retardants so, it is essential to recycle e-scrap very carefully. Recycling e-scrap supports to recover several valuable metals and other materials from electronics, saving natural resources (energy), reducing pollution, conserving landfill space, and creating jobs.

Drivers & Restraints:

E-scrap primarily includes laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical or electronic household appliances. The global production of e-scrap is increasing hastily, and it is expected to remain to grow in the future.

According to the UN Environment Program (UNEP), about 20-50 Million Tons of e-scrap is generated each year, globally, and volumes are increasing threefold faster than other forms of municipal scrap. The global production of e-scrap is increasing quickly and is expected to pick up pace in the future, as it is dangerous and needs to be processed carefully.

Even though several electronics recycling benefits, the lack of regulatory and recycling infrastructure is expected to hinder the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Further, a lack of consciousness in a less developed nation together with few e-scrap collection centers may pose a threat to the e-scrap recycling market. A low rate of recycling and no incentive policy for consumers may negatively influence the growth of the electronics recycling market. As well, factors like uncontrolled disposal, dismantling, and burning of e-scrap may pose a hindrance to the e-scrap recycling market growth.

Furthermore, Companies in the e-scrap recycling market are facing numerous challenges that are negatively impacting the market growth. Exporting e-waste to emerging countries leads to health risks for workers who dismantle electronic devices including hazardous and toxic materials. Useless recycling infrastructure in emerging countries has led to health & environmental concerns.

Even though the volume of e-waste is growing, the quality of e-waste is getting affected, as devices are becoming smaller & smaller due to product developments. Accordingly, these products contain very little amounts of valuable metals, which is lowering the value of materials in the e-scrap recycling market. Therefore, companies in the e-scrap recycling market are collaborating with non-profit trade associations, for example, ISRI (Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries) to increase awareness about e-waste recycling challenges, and are contributing in developmental programs to formulate strategies.

Market Segmentation:

The global e-scrap recycling market can be segmented by product, processed material, and region.

According to the processed material, the metal in the e-scrap recycling market is expected to account for the highest revenue, with a value of XX Bn throughout the estimated period. This is why, companies are teaming up with device manufacturers to improve new products from e-scrap, as emerging products from virgin sources lead to an augmented carbon footprint.

Region-wise, After Europe, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its position as the second-highest region in terms of recycling volume, with an estimated output of over XX thousand MT in the e-scrap recycling market throughout the estimated period. As India is one of the promptly emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, producers are increasing their focus in the region. As such, there is a rising demand for a well-designed and well-regulated e-scrap recovery organization in India, as the country is highly deficient in terms of precious metals.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E-Scrap Recycling Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-Scrap Recycling Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E-Scrap Recycling Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Scrap Recycling Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/45096

Scope of the Global E-Scrap Recycling Market

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Product

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Equipment

o Computers & Laptops

o Telephones & Mobile Phones

o Printers & Scanners

o Photocopiers

o Others

• Large White Goods

o Refrigerators/Freezers

o Washing Machines

o Dishwashers

o Others

• Small Household Appliances

o Toasters

o Coffee Makers

o Hairdryers

o Stereo Equipment

o Others

• Other Appliances (Handheld Drills, Sports Equipment, Electronic Toys, etc.)

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Processed Material

• Plastic

• Metal

o Ferrous

o Non-ferrous

o Other Precious Metal

• Glass

• Others (Aluminum, Polycarbonate, etc.)

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global E-Scrap Recycling Market

• Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

• Ecoreco Ltd.

• Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

• Electronic Recyclers International

• ITRenew, Inc.

• STENA METALL AB

• Sims Metal Management

• DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

• Umicore N.V.

• JX Nippon Mining and Metal Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: E-Scrap Recycling Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-Scrap Recycling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-Scrap Recycling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-Scrap Recycling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-Scrap Recycling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue E-Scrap Recycling by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of E-Scrap Recycling Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-e-scrap-recycling-market/45096/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com