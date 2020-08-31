Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by product, by Distribution Channel, By End User and By Region

Global Hand Sanitizer Market was valued US$1.32 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Prevention from transmission infection that is mainly caused through hand transmission, which in turn leads to various diseases such as the food-borne disease, is driving the hand sanitizer market. Growing consumer inclination towards health & wellness and product innovation such as addition of alcohol free ingredients in formulation of sanitizers are projected to boost the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.

Additionally, improvement in living standards, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and rising support from organization such as WHO, FDA is driving the market growth. Convenient refillable dispenser is trending in the hand sanitizer market.

Based on product type, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into Gel, Foam, Spray, and Others. Foam-based hand sanitizer is expected to witness XX% growth rate as it is relatively smaller than other forms of hand sanitizer and foam hand sanitizers easily cling to hands during the application of the products. Foam hand sanitizers are more expensive compared to other type of hand sanitizers. Gel-based hand sanitizers to hold significant market share during the forecast period. Gel based product is easy availability, more effective to eradicate germs as compared to spray and other type of hand sanitizers.

In terms of distribution channel, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into Online Store, Offline Store and Others. Departmental store holds major share in the hand sanitizer market followed by pharmacy store segment. Attractive discount policies offered by vendors fuel the growth of departmental stores. However, online store registers the highest growth rate, owing to increase in penetration of mobile phones, rise in e-commerce sales, ease payment options, and attractive discounts as compared to stores.

Geographically hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the hand sanitizer market in 2018, owing to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to increase in concern towards health and wellness. Furthermore, improvement in living standards and rise in disposable income are expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Hand Sanitizer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hand Sanitizer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hand Sanitizer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type:

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Distribution Channel Type:

• Online Store

• Offline Store

• Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Application:

• Restaurants

• Schools

• Hospitals

• Household Purpose

• Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Procter and Gamble

• Gojo Industry Inc

• Henkel Corporation

• Unilever Plc.

• Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

• Chattem Inc.

• Best Sanitizers Inc.

• Kutol Products Company

• The Himalaya drug company

• Linkwell corporation

