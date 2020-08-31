Global Fall Protection Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Product, End-use Industry, and Region

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market was valued US$ 1.83 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 3.4 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.05% during a forecast period.

Fall protection equipment is protective equipment, which is used in numerous end-use sector to protect workers from injuries.Strict regulations from government organizations concerning the safety of workers is one of the key drivers in the global fall protection equipment market. With the rapid industrialization, the growing demand of fall protection equipment like body belts, suspension belts, body harness, fall arrest system and safety nets from end-user industries like construction, mining and energy, and utility sector is projected to propel the growth in the global fall protection equipment market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Training activities are encompassed in different businesses owing to safety alertness in risk-prone enterprises. The increasing fatalities and wounds in a large number of enterprises have increased the requirement for training programs. The safety standards and training will encourage the development of the fall protection systems market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to increase the demand for fall protection equipment. On the other hand, growing automation in several industries, which results in diminished manpower is limiting the growth in the global fall protection equipment market.

The construction sector is expected to grow significantly in the global fall protection equipment market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing construction activities across the globe. Construction workers are most susceptible to fall hazards. They are essential to work on elevated walkways and platforms, steep roofs, edges of excavated areas, scaffoldings work platform. The construction industry has to be needed a large number of employees as a workforce, which is expected to increase the demand for fall protection equipment. Growing investment in residential and commercial real estate is booming the global fall protection equipment market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the global fall protection equipment market during the forecast period. The leading position in the market can be attributed to factors like growing demand for fall protection equipment for recreational activities. The rapid expansion of the construction, industrial, and utility sectors and raising awareness for safety at workplace and strict government regulations in the construction, oil & gas, telecom, general industry, mining, and transportation industries are expected to contribute the maximum share in the fall protection equipment market in the region. The market growth in the country China is increased by its large manufacturing and construction sectors, which is expected to create demand for both general and personal fall protection systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global fall protection equipment market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global fall protection equipment market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Fall Protection Equipment Market

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market, By Type

• Soft Good

• Hard Goods

• Full Body Harness

• Rescue Kits

• Body Belts

• Others

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market, By Product

• Anchors and connectors

• Bodywear

• Devices

• Others

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market, By End-use Industry

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Utilities

• Telecom

• Transportation

• Mining

• Others

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fall Protection Equipment Market

• Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

• 3M

• CRESTO (BERGMAN & BEVING)

• Honeywell International

• MSA

• Petzl group

• Pure Safety Fall Protection

• ABS Safety

• Eurosafe Solutions

• Gravitec Systems Inc.

• Guardian Fall Protection

• British Safety Services

• Buckingham Manufacturing Company

• FallTech

• Fercogard

• Heightsafe Systems

• Karam

• Klein Tools

• Latchways

• Magus International

• Mantech Engineering

• MSA Safety

• CSS Worksafe

• Drägerwerk

• Elk River

• Evan Fall Protection

• Fall Protection Solutions Limited

• Fall Safe

• NASCO Industries

• P&P Safety

• TRACTEL Group

• Ultra Safe

• Unicare Emergency Equipment

• Wenaas

• Werner Co.

• YOKE Industrial Corp

• PBI Height Safety

• PenSafe

• Roof Safety Solutions

• RTC Fall Protection

• Skylotec

• Super Safety Services

• Survitec Group

