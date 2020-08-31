Global Tissue Paper Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Raw Material, Tissue Grade, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Tissue Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.20 % during a forecast period.

Global Tissue Paper Market Dynamics:

The global tissue paper market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of its usage in numerous applications. A shift in lifestyle of consumers, rise in healthcare expenditures and population and low penetration of substitutes for paper tissues are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global tissue paper market. Additionally, an increase in awareness amongst the population for hygiene and cleanliness is one of the key drivers in the global tissue paper market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other side, the rise in concerns related to deforestation is expected to limit the growth of the global tissue paper market. The pulp is used as raw material for all kinds of tissue paper, which is derived from tree wood. Deforestation is limiting the growth of the global tissue paper market.

The facial tissue paper is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in disposable income and the enhancing lifestyle of people are expected to increase the demand for facial tissue paper. The usage of eco-friendly facial tissue paper is increasing rapidly, which is resulting in high consumption of the recyclable facial tissue paper, particularly in developed countries. An increase in demand for environmentally-friendly facial tissue paper is driving the growth in the global tissue paper market. The rapid expansion of the commercial sector in the developing economies across the globe is expected to boost the adoption of the facial tissue paper.

The hospitality industry is contributing a major share in the global tissue paper market because of the rise in standards of hygiene. An increase in awareness for personal hygiene is expected to increase the demand for tissue papers in the hospital industry.

The online channels are expected to contribute the significant share in the global tissue paper market. An introduction of the e-commerce platform and the presence of high-speed internet services are expected to drive the growth of the global tissue paper market. The online channels have to deliver options like free shipping, home delivery, on-time delivery, easy exchange, return, and discounts. Consumers can able to compare the prices of different products on different websites. An increase in the preference of the consumers for the delivery of the products to their doorstep is expected to increase the acceptance for the online channels platform as the distribution channel.

Region-wise, North America held the US $ XX Mn market share in the global tissue paper market in 2018. The largest share in the market was attributed to the high consumption of tissue paper and associated products in developed countries like the US, Canada. Additionally, healthy habits of the individuals for a healthier and hygienic way of living are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Competition Matrix:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on expanding their markets, where the demand for hygiene products is increasing at a rapid pace. Key players in the tissue paper market are progressively adopting innovative product extension techniques to form their existence across the competitive matrix. They are also concentrating on the adoption of technological advances, which are helping them to enhance the quality of tissue papers and moderate the production costs. In the US, the adoption of TAD technology in increasing because it helps to save energy in the manufacturing process. The technological development in the manufacturing process is expected to drive the growth of the global tissue paper market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Tissue Paper Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tissue Paper Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Tissue Paper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tissue Paper Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Tissue Paper Market

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product Type

• Toilet paper

• Facial tissue

• Paper towel

• Wipes

• Specialty and wrapping tissue

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Raw Material

• Wood-free tissue paper

• Wood containing tissue paper

• Recovered fiber tissue paper

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Tissue Grade

• Up to 20 GSM

• 20 to 40 GSM

• More than 40 GSM

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

 Hotels

 Offices

 Malls & Multiplex

 Hospital

 School and College

 Airline & Railways

 Others

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Online

• Departmental Store

Global Tissue Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Tissue Paper Market

• Clearwater paper Corp

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Pudumjee Paper Product Ltd

• Kruger Products.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Cascades USA Inc.

• Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

• Metsä Group

• Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company

• Procter & Gamble

• Napco National

• Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.

• Procter and Gamble Company

• Asia Pulp & Paper Group PT

• Sofidel Group

• Indevco Paper Making

• Queenex Tissues Factory

