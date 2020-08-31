Global Biometrics as a Service Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Modality Type, by Application, by Rack Unit, by Deployment Model, by Organization Size and by Geography

Global Biometrics as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ 4221.5 Million by 2026 from US$ XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Research report categorizes the Global Biometrics as a Service Market based on modality type, application, rack unit, deployment, organization size and geography. Based on the modality types classified as multimodal and unimodal. Application include in market are Low Enforcement & Border Control, Mobile Banking, Payments and Authentication, Workforce Management, Civil Identity and Elections, Identity Proofing & Credentialing. Rack unit classified as Above 40 RU, 25-40 RU, Up to 25 RU. Deployment model are sub segmented into public, private and hybrid. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The key driving factor for this market include the capabilities such as biometrics on boarding, duplicate checking, and authentication-as-a-service over the internet, through a cloud based infrastructure. The biometric services capture both physiological and behavioural aspects of human beings, thus providing authentication based on fingerprint, face, iris, voice, and vein, among others

Based on organization size, large size enterprises segment is anticipated to lead the market share over the forecast period, and anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the growing security threats across the globe and the rising usage of mobile devices are expected to create significant demand for biometrics-as-a-service solutions and fuel the growth of the market.

Based on application, civil identity and elections segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries near by the world are enrolling its people for various identification initiatives. Biometrics provides fast and secure registration otherwise identification, which have contributed to the growth in this segment.

Global Biometrics as a Service Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6593

In terms of geographically, growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly owing to provide several opportunities in the market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating on the market are, Aware, Inc., M2sys, Bioid, Iritech, Smilepass , PQ Solutions, Accenture, Infineon, Aware, Inc., Fujitsu, Leidos.

The Scope of the Global Biometrics as a Service Market Report:

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Modality Type:

• Multimodal

• Unimodal

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Applications:

• Low Enforcement & Border Control

• Mobile Banking, Payments and Authentication

• Workforce Management

• Civil Identity and Elections

• Identity Proofing & Credentialing

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Rack Unit:

• Above 40 RU

• 25-40 RU

• Up to 25 RU

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Deployment Model:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Biometrics as a Service Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Biometrics as a Service Market:

• Aware, Inc.

• M2sys

• Bioid

• Iritech

• Smilepass

• PQ Solutions

• Accenture

• Infineon

• Aware, Inc.

• Fujitsu

• Leidos

Global Biometrics as a Service Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/6593

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business