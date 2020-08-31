Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Mode of Sales, By Product, By Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market was valued US$136.8 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$220.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.12% during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the cosmetic skin care market are change in consumer lifestyle, rising in disposable income, increasing spending on personal care. The restraints in the global cosmetic skin care market are the side effects of chemical-based products, lack of awareness about skin care to hamper market growth. Opportunities in the global cosmetic skin care market are increasing trend towards natural products, rising research and development activities to develop new skin care products.

Cosmetic skin care market is segmented into type, mode of sales, product, distribution channel, and region. Further type segment cosmetic skin care market is segmented into facial care, body care, and hand & feet care. In terms of mode of sales, the cosmetic skin care market is segmented into an online, and offline sale.

Based on product, cosmetic skin care market is segmented into moisturizers, cleansing lotions, facial masks, shaving creams, serums, exfoliators, anti-aging creams, toners, eye creams, and sun care products. Based on the distribution channel, cosmetic skin care market is segmented into online sales, standalone retail outlets, factory outlet, and supermarkets. Based on regions, the global eye and face protection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of Distribution Channel segment, the Supermarket and factory outlets held XX revenue share in cosmetic skin care market due to growing demand for highly accessible and authentic source of cosmetic products and increased awareness about skin care.

Based on Product segment, Anti-aging creams held major revenue share in the global cosmetic skincare market throughout the forecast period due to growing awareness levels among old as well as young generation regarding anti-aging solutions.

Among the geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market in the cosmetic skin care market owing to the growing consumption of cosmetics among the youth and rising aging population. Additionally, the growing cosmetic expenditures in several Asian countries is likely to promote its growth in the Asia Pacific region South Korea and Japan are among the countries with the highest per capita expenditure on cosmetics. Further, North America and Europe hold a significant market share in the cosmetic skin care market. The growing demand for cosmetic skin care products and the growing awareness about skin care cosmetics are the key factors that drive the growth of North America cosmetic skin care products. The factors such as the presence of leading manufactures and the ongoing innovation in skin care cosmetics are contributing to the growth of skin care cosmetic products in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market:

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market, by Type:

• Facial Care

• Body Care

• Hand & Feet Care

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market, by Mode of Sales:

• Online

• Offline

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market, by Product:

• Moisturizers

• Cleansing Lotions

• Facial Masks

• Shaving Creams

• Serums

• Exfoliators

• Anti-aging Creams

• Toners

• Eye Creams

• Sun Care Products

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Distribution Channel:

• Online Sales

• Standalone Retail Outlets

• Factory Outlet

• Supermarkets

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market:

• L’Oreal S.A.

• Unilever PLC

• Procter & Gamble

• Beiersdorf AG

• Avon Products Inc.

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kao Corporation

• The Body Shop International PLC.

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• THALGO COSMETIC GmbH

• Natura Bissé International, S.A.

• The Aromatherapy Company

• ESPA International Ltd.

• Pevonia Global

• Éminence Organic Skin Care

• Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC

• Ascendis.co.za.

• Guinot S.A.

• SkinMedica Inc.

• Laboratories IPRAD

• Obagi Medical Products, Inc.

