Global Bra Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Bra Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The bra is a necessary undergarment that is worn by women and its application has grown to a large extent since the time of its evolution. Wearing a bra offers several benefits, for example, prevention of breast from sagging, support to the breast, and relaxed experience while traveling.

Increasing concerns among young women about their looks, appearance, and health are the major motivating agent, which are driving the growth of the global bra market. Also, young women are vastly dedicated to fitness workouts and sports contribution nowadays. This are the growth opportunities for the professional sports bra market, particularly among countries such as the U.S and China. Furthermore, the increasing number of working women population and rising disposable income have attributed the most in driving the growth of the global bra market.

However, the global bra market faces challenges for example hike in prices of bras and consciousness about the harmful impacts of wearing the bra in pregnancy. Also, women are favoring to go braless nowadays. “National No Bra Day” is an annual event across the world to increase the alertness of breast cancer and its occurrence in the current society. This scenario might act as a major challenge for the growth of the global bra market.

According to the product type, the padded bra provides good support as compared to a non-padded bra because this provides support to the breasts from sagging, thanks to these features of padded bra, which have increase the production for the padded bra across the globe. Also, rising emphasis on comfort & performance in sports activities has resulted in more sportspersons and sports enthusiasts selecting to purchase functional sports intimate wear, such as a padded sports bra. These will continue boosting bra manufacturers to increase production capacity throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe is an eye-catching market for the bra followed by North America. The demand for sports non-padded bra is projected to be high in Japan & India throughout the upcoming period. North America and Europe regions are significant growth for the growth of the bra market. As well, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. The bra market in South America and the ME&A are expected to experience decent growth during the estimated year.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Bra Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bra Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Bra Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bra Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Bra Market

Global Bra Market, By Product Type

• Padded bra

o Sports bra

o Nursing bra

o Convertible/Multi-way bra

o Adhesive/Stick-On bra

o Others

• Non Padded bra

o Sports bra

o Nursing bra

o Convertible/Multi-way bra

o Adhesive/Stick-On bra

• Others

Global Bra Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Supermarkets and hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Others

Global Bra Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Bra Market

• L Brands Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• The Phillipps-Van Heusen Corporation

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom)

• Wacoal

• Jockey International, Inc.

• Groupe Chantelle

• Triumph International

• Wolf Lingerie Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bra Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bra Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bra Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bra Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bra Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bra Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bra Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bra by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bra Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bra Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bra Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

