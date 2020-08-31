Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Mosquito Repellent Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

A mosquito repellent are products that protect from mosquito bites, which are available in spare, cream, oil, etc. More than 700 million people and over one million deaths are reported each year across the globe, because of mosquito bites.

A significant driver of the global mosquito repellent market is augmented occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, zika virus, and others across the globe. Also, increasing global warming, active contribution of government in conducting awareness programs, rising concern about personal healthcare are factors expected to boost the growth of the global mosquito repellent market. On the other hand, toxic chemicals such as diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane, DEET, etc. present in repellent and harsh regulatory environment for product approval may hamper the growth of the global mosquito repellent market.

Based on the product type, the coils segment acquired the largest market share in 2018 thanks to its extensive application across the globe. Also, coils are low-priced compared to other mosquito repellents and are readily available in the market which leads to its improved consumption. Though, the cream & oil segment is expected to grow at a fast rate throughout the forecast period because of its compact size, ease of handling & carrying, and applying as when necessary. Additionally, sprays and aerosols are ideal for camping and recreational activities, thereby keeping mosquito-borne diseases not viable.

Significant players focus on introducing new products such as wristbands, patches, and stickers which do not cause harmful effects on the health of a person. Because of shifting consumer inclination, companies are focusing on emerging and manufacturing mosquito repellent using natural ingredients such as eucalyptus and neem leaves, planting of tulsi (holy basil), etc.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the growth of the global mosquito repellent market, because of increasing demand in countries such as China and India, on account of the increasing occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases in this region. Also, the mosquito repellent market in Latin America is expected to be developing the market for mosquito repellent, due to growing cases of dengue, zika virus, and chikungunya disease.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mosquito Repellent Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mosquito Repellent Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mosquito Repellent Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market

Global Mosquito Repellent Market, By Product Type

• Coils

• Liquid Vaporizers

• Sprays and Aerosol

• Mats

• Cream and Oil

• Others (Chalk, Powder)

Global Mosquito Repellent Market, By Ingredient

• Natural Ingredient

• Synthetic Ingredient

o DEET

o Picaridin

o IR3535

o Permethrin

Global Mosquito Repellent Market, By Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Distribution

• Hyper & Super market

Global Mosquito Repellent Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mosquito Repellent Market

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Godrej Household Products Ltd.

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Dabur International Limited

• Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Quantum Health

• Enesis Group

• Coghlan’s Ltd

• PIC Corporation

• Avon Products Inc.

