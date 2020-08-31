Global Folding Cartons Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Structures, Product, Application, and Region

Global Folding Cartons Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The global folding cartons market is currently driven by the rising packaged beverage and food industry. Across many parts of the world, changing food habits and changing lifestyle are significant aspects for the development of packaged food & beverage sector. Packaged food producers are implementing rigid packaging solutions which are expected to be appealing to customers and are less probable to get spoilt at the time of transportation.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The liking for folding cartons is anticipated to augment further because of the cost advantage and the increased safety these cartons offer at the time of transportation as well as handling of items. The increasing demand and popularity for packaged & takeaway food items are also expected to influence the global folding cartons market in the Asian countries. Conversely, the accessibility of rigid boxes and flexible plastic packaging materials at reasonably low costs may hamper the uptake of global folding cartons market to some extent in the future.Then again, if we see the flip side, the accessibility of low threshold strength and sturdy substitutes of folding cartons on account of the usage of recycled paper are restraining the market’s development.

By application, the food segment dominated the market because of demand for convenient packaged food products from consumers. The healthcare industry is the main user of folding cartons, followed by the tobacco industry.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region for global folding cartons market, it is anticipated to hold a significant position in the global market. The demand and requirement in the province are expected to attract high revenue in the future. This is major driver, on account of development of confectionery and bakery market and increase in the number of the latest retail outlets.

Additionally, Europe is likely to hold the next significant position in the global market. The region is expected to witness a steep growth in the demand and requirement for global folding cartons market in the coming years. On the other hand, Latin America and North America are likely to account for a significant share in the years to come.

The report for global folding cartons market covers wide primary research along with the comprehensive analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by several industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which contains historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report offers details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a extensive study of the different market segments and regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global folding cartons market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global folding cartons market.

Scope of Global Folding Cartons Market

Global Folding Cartons Market, By Structures

• French Reverse tuck

• Standard Reverse tuck

• Rectangular Sleeve

• Standard Straight tuck

• Mailer Lock

• Bellows Tuck

• Tuck & Tongue

• Airplane Style Straight

Global Folding Cartons Market, By Product

• Green Folding Cartons

• Plastic Folding Cartons

• Paperboard Folding Cartons

Global Folding Cartons Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Tobacco Products

• Personal Care

• Food

• Hardware and Electrical

• Paper Products

• Household Care

• Other Applications

Global Folding Cartons Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Folding Cartons Market

• Amcor Limited

• Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

• Artistic Carton Company

• Cherokee Packaging Inc.

• Craftsman Packaging, Inc.

• F.P.Woll & Co.

• Smurfit Kappa

• Menasha Packaging Company LLC

• Midlands Packaging Corporation

• WestRock Company

• Laural Packaging Group

• Pacific Southwest Container

