Global Nutricosmetics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Ingredients, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Nutricosmetics Market was valued US$ 6.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 8.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.05 % during a forecast period.

Nutricosmetics are innovative ingestible products, which are used specifically for beauty benefits. These products are available in the market in the form of beauty food, beauty supplements, or beauty beverages, which contain ingredients like botanical actives, enzymes, proteins, and vitamins.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The nutricosmetics products are becoming popular among the well-educated, high-income demographic, which is expected to enhance the hectic lifestyle are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global nutricosmetics market. Rising awareness of the therapeutic benefits concerning with nutricosmetic products is a major factor, which is boosting the growth of the global nutricosmetics market. Nutricosmetics products are a suitable option to tenacity the beauty concerns of consumers across the globe. Growing approaches to staying healthy and looking young are increasing the sales of nutricosmetics. On the other hand, strict regulations are limiting the growth in the global nutricosmetics market.

The online store segment is projected to dominate the global nutricosmetics market. The online platform becomes popular owing to it provide the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. With an online platform, the consumer can compare the price of nutricosmetics products on different websites. Online platforms provide the home delivery and free shipping and exchange & return offer.

The increasing demand for personal care products is expected to contribute maximum share in the global nutricosmetics market. Rising awareness about health, wellness, and personal grooming and appearance among the population across the globe are projected to increase the demand for personal care products. Growing awareness towards health and beauty, positive effects of ingredients, aging population, and increasing demand for less invasive beauty treatments are some of the factors are increasing demand for the nutricosmetics personnel care products.

Europe held the major share in the global nutricosmetics market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The presence of an elderly population in developed Western European economies and increasing penetration rates of these products in this region are some of the factors accrediting to significant growth. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global nutricosmetics market. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutricosmetics owing to the huge population and rising health awareness among the consumers in developing countries like China and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global nutricosmetics market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global nutricosmetics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Nutricosmetics Market

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Product

• Personal Care

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Others

• Health Care

o Digestive Health

o Heart Health

• Weight Management

• Other

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredients

• Carotenoids

• Vitamins

• Omega 3 Fatty Acids

• Others

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel

• Drug Stores/Pharmacies

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialist Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nutricosmetics Market

• Functionalab

• Groupe Danone SA

• Baker Hughes – a GE Co.

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Pfizer

• Vemedia

• Weatherford International Ltd.

• National Oilwell Varco Inc.

• BORBA

• Great Lakes Wellhead, Inc.

• Performance Wellhead & Frac Components Inc.

• Cactus Wellhead, LLC.

• BASF SE

• Solgar Inc.

• Nutrilo GmbH

• Lonza Group LLC

• Ferrosan A/S

• Husumer Mineralbrunnen GmbH

• Martek Biosciences Corporation

• Laboratoires Inneov SNC

• Beiersdorf Ag

• Denomega Nutritional Oils AS

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Lonza Group Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nutricosmetics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nutricosmetics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nutricosmetics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nutricosmetics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nutricosmetics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nutricosmetics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nutricosmetics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

