Global Security Labels Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Form, Identification Method, Composition, Application and Region

Global Security Labels Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.2% during a forecast period.Global Security Labels Market, By FormSecurity labels protect the packaged product from counterfeiting and reduce shipping losses which might occur because of pilfering. Security labels can be applied to all sorts of primary packaging solutions with bottles, jars, boxes, pouches, and more.

Rapid industrialization and increasing economic development with a booming manufacturing sector are expected to boost the market for security labels in the developing regions across the globe. Growing cases of product theft and counterfeiting is leading to more manufacturers opting for security labels for product protection and brand misrepresentation which is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the security labels market globally.

However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials restricting the market from reaching its complete potential and rising environmental concerns shall hinder the market growth. The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global security labels market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The demand generated from the food & beverage sector is expected to experience high growth, which can be attributed to the growing demand for packaged food and rising concerns about tamper-evident and counterfeited products. Manufacturers involved in beverage packaging are also employing security labels such as barcodes and holograms to incorporate security features in their packaging solutions.

The barcode segmented accounted for the largest XX% market share in 2018. Barcodes are largely used in various industries such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, transportation & logistics, and retail for keeping track of their products as well as for locating outgoing shipments and equipment. It is a cost-effective and most reliable method for gathering any kind of necessary data.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the market for the security labels during the forecast period. The retail industry is witnessing a tremendous boom in the region which is partly driving the market growth. Growing manufacturing activities such as consumer goods, also have a positive influence on the growth of the market. As disposable income increases, the purchasing power of the consumer increases which creates a huge opportunity for the global security labels market. China, Indonesia, India, and Japan are the crucial contributor to the Asia Pacific market.

A report covers a recent development in the security labels Market like in April 2017, CCL Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty & security labels and packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of two European online digital printing and direct-to-consumer businesses for its Avery division. This acquisition is expected to cause a significant increase in the European security labels market.

Scope of the Global Security Labels Market

Global Security Labels Market, By Type

• Branding

• Identification

• Informative

Global Security Labels Market, By Form

• Reels

• Sheets

Global Security Labels Market, By Identification Method

• Bar codes

• Radio-frequency identification

• Holographic

Global Security Labels Market, By Composition

• Facestock

• Adhesive

• Release liner

Global Security Labels Market, By Application

• Food & beverage

• Retail

• Consumer durables

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Security Labels Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Security Labels Market

• CCL Industries, Inc

• Honeywell

• UPM Raflatac

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• 3M

• Groupdc

• Label Lock

• Seiko Holdings Corporation

• Polylabel

• Tesa SE Group

• RR Donnelley

• Intertronix

• Nova Vision Inc

• Kejing Electronics Co. Ltd

• Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd.

