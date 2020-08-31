Global Player Tracking Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Solution,End user,Application,and Region

Global Player Tracking Market was valued at US$ 1.1Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.32Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 28.78% during a forecast period.



The major growth drivers of the global player tracking market are increasing amount of on-field data and growing demand for real-time data access.

Based on the end user segment, global player tracking market has been divided into individual sports and team sports. Individual sports are further segmented into golf, tennis, athletics, and others, whereas team sports are further segmented into soccer, hockey, cricket, basketball, and others. The implementation of global player tracking solutions varies from segment to segment. The team sports segment is projected to lead the player tracking market with respect to the market share. Most of the wearable solutions, like smart watches, fitness bands, and vests are used by an individual athlete, whereas optical solutions are mostly used in team sports as it requires large cameras to be installed in the stadium. Catapult and STAT Sports are some of the companies that offer player tracking solutions in both individual sports and team sports.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of Solution segment, the use of solutions to monitor day-to-day activities have become an integral part of sports training sessions. Global the player tracking solutions have been segmented into wear ables, optical, and application-based solutions. The wear ables segment is further divided into smart glasses, smartwatches and fitness bands, and vests. Among solutions, the wear ables segment is projected to have the highest market share, and the optical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With increasing awareness of fitness-related activities among people, the use of wearable fitness-tracking solutions has increased.

In terms of region, North America is an early adopter of technological solutions and associated services compared to other regions. The region has seen aggressive implementation of global player tracking systems and solutions among players and teams, owing to the presence of developed economies in the region. The associations, like National Basketball League (NBL), National Football League (NFL), and National Hockey League (NHL), are spending heavily on the progressive player tracking systems to analyze and track the player performance and health. Furthermore, it helps associations and team management in tracking fraudulent activities during the game.

This report studies the global Player Tracking Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the participants and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Player Tracking market analysis divided by businesses, region, type and applications in the report.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Player Tracking Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Player Tracking Market.

Scope of Global Player Tracking Market

Global Player Tracking Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Player Tracking Market, by Solution

• Wearables

• Optical

• Application-Based

Global Player Tracking Market, by End User

• Individual Sports

• Team Sports

Global Player Tracking Market, by Application

• Fitness

• Performance

• Behavior

• Player Safety

Global Player Tracking Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Player Tracking Market

• Zebra Technologies

• Catapult Sports

• Statsports

• Chyronhego

• Stats

• Kinexon

• Polar

• Playgineering

• Sonda Sports

• Johan Sports

• Exelio

• Q-Track

• Advanced Sports Analytics

• Xampion

• Sports Performance Tracking.

