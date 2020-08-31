Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market : Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Provider, Application, Organisation Size and Region.

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market was valued US$ 55.08 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



The blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market is segmented into provider, application, organization size, and regions. In terms of provider, the blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market is segmented into the application, middleware, and infrastructure.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application, the blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market is classified into licensing & rights management, digital advertising, smart contracts, content security, online gaming, and payments. On the basis of organization size, the blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market is categorized into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global entertainment and media industry, currently worth at US$ 2 trillion is being transformed substantially by the digital technologies in the areas of content production and distribution. Blockchain technology being one of these prominent technologies has the potential to overhaul the market framework and resolve many impending challenges by connecting various stakeholders.

The key driving forces like rising demand for eliminating intermediaries between content creators and end-users, increasing instances of data piracy in the media, entertainment, and advertising verticals, and the growing need for secure and faster transactions are fuelling the adoption and usage of blockchain technology in Media, Advertising and Entertainment industry.

The opportunity goes beyond simply enforcing payment for content. The technology could also help in identifying and managing digital rights more effectively and monitoring that appropriate compensation is paid to the right artists and content owner. In an entertainment industry which is generally insensitive towards the rightful remuneration of artists and technicians, blockchain technology could certainly bring a sigh of relief.

Based on providers, the application providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Application providers help media vendors to reduce the costs associated with contractual agreements and distribution of profits, eliminate intermediaries, and decrease manual processes. The blockchain technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, thereby resulting in 40–80% reduction in transaction costs, thus making payment application the leading segment amongst others. This technology eliminates the need for intermediaries and subsequently reduces the administrative costs and time for the providers and payers.

On the basis of application, the payments application is used for transparent royalty payments to eliminate intermediaries between content creator and end-users. The blockchain technology also enables small transactions equivalent to the fraction of cents, and the understanding of human languages via virtual chatbots. The use of blockchain technology by media companies helps them in developing the roaylty payment process by the real-time allocation of royalty payments.

In the case of organizations, increasing demand for the integration of blockchain technology-powered solutions in media, entertainment, and advertising verticals is expected to propel the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment in the market.

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12521

North America region, owing to increased investments in blockchain technology and prevalence of key players in the region is expected to have the largest market size in blockchain media, entertainment, and advertising market, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period – rapidly developing economies and growing appetite for the entertainment being the apparent reasons.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market:

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market, By Providers

• Application

• Middleware

• Infrastructure

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market, By Application

• Licensing & Rights Management

• Digital Advertising

• Smart Contracts

• Content Security

• Payments

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market, By Organisation Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Accenture

• AWS

• Oracle

• Digital Currency Group

• Bitfury Group

• Factom

• Guardtime

• BRAINBOY

• ARK

• Auxesis

• Synereo

• NYIAX

• MetaX

• BTL

• Voise

• UJo

• BigchainDb

• Bloq

• Clearcoin

• iProdoos

• Current

• Decent

Global Blockchain Media, Advertisement and Entertainment Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12521

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business