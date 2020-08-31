Automotive Infotainment SOCs Market Analysis includes Size, Demand, Applications, Key Insights 2020 to 2026

The Automotive Infotainment SOCs market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Automotive Infotainment SOCs Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global automotive infotainment SoC market accounted for US$ 8.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Scope of the Report:

Top Leading Companies are:

Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor

Automotive Infotainment SOCs Market by Type:

In-dash

Rear Seat

Automotive Infotainment SOCs Market by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Insights

Continuous technology advancements in in-vehicle infotainment systems to support the growth of automotive infotainmainment SoC market

The in-vehicle infotainment systems are becoming increasingly popular among customers owing to the superior experience that they offer. The rising demand for advanced features in infotainment systems is pushing automakers and infotainment SoC suppliers to bring innovative products and services. Consumer’s demand for more intuitive technology integration in their infotainment systems is driving automotive manufacturers to equip their cars with the latest technologies and features. In addition to this, the availability of large amounts of entertainment content for entertainment and the requirement of driving-related information are factors that are fuelling the demand for feature-rich infotainment systems.

Global Automotive Infotainment SOCs Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the study:

The research on the Automotive Infotainment SOCs market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automotive Infotainment SOCs market on the basis of end-user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2026. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

