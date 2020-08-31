Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026

The Green Ammonia Manufacturing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The green ammonia market was valued at USD 17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 852 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 54.9% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Top Leading Companies are:

Siemens, Thyssenkrupp, Nel Hydrogen, MAN Energy Solutions, Green Hydrogen Systems, McPhy Energy, Electrochaea, Hydrogenics, ITM Power

Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market by Type:

Exceptional Purity

Low Purity

Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market by Application:

Power Generation

Transportation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

The power generation segment, by end-user, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2030

The end-user segment is categorized as transportation, power generation, and industrial feedstock. The power generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as electricity generated by using green ammonia is observed to be the cleaner version of gas. By using the electrolysis process, surplus renewable energy generated at isolated locations can be used to produce carbon-free ammonia, which can act as a sustainable fuel for power generation. Furthermore, the need for long term storage of renewable energy generated at isolated wind farms and solar panels drives the growth of green ammonia market. Europe is expected to hold the largest power generation market. This growth is owing to the favourable government initiatives and plans to produce green ammonia in the Netherlands.

The Solid Oxide Electrolysis segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2030

The SOE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology sub-segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fuel cells. The SOE process is used to produce green hydrogen from surplus electricity generated from renewable sources. Such green hydrogen can be synthesised further in ammonia synthesis plant to produce green ammonia by using SOE technology.

Global Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the study:

The research on the Green Ammonia Manufacturing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Green Ammonia Manufacturing market on the basis of end-user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2026. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe Green Ammonia Manufacturing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Green Ammonia Manufacturing with sales, revenue, and price of Green Ammonia Manufacturing, in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Green Ammonia Manufacturing, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 Green Ammonia Manufacturing Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 To describe Green Ammonia Manufacturing channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

